Who is Jack Dafoe, Willem Dafoe’s son? 5 Facts about his life

Jack Dafoe is an environmentalist from the United States of America. He is widely recognised for being actor Willem Dafoe’s son. His father is widely known in Hollywood for featuring in films like To Live and Die in L.A., The Last Temptation of Christ, Shadow of the Vampire and Spider-Man. Unlike his celebrity father, Jack prefers keeping his personal life behind the curtains and away from public scrutiny.

Willem Dafoe and Jack Dafoe at the NYFF56 Closing Night Gala Presentation. Photo: Paul Bruinooge

Source: Getty Images

Jack Dafoe is the only child in his family. However, his known relatives are Murriel Isabel Dafoe (grandmother), William Alfred Dafoe (grandfather), and Donald Dafoe (uncle). Read on and get to know all the exciting facts about Willem Dafoe’s son.

Jack Dafoe’s profile summary

Full name Jack Dafoe Gender Male Date of birth 1982 Age 41 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’8’’ Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 140 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Father Willem Dafoe Mother Elizabeth LeCompte Relationship status Single Profession Environmentalist, public policy researcher Net worth $600k

5 facts about Jack Dafoe

Here are exciting facts about Willem Dafoe’s son that you ought to know.

1. He is in his early forties

Willem Dafoe’s son (born in 1982) is 41 years old as of 2023. He hails from Los Angeles, California, United States. Jack Dafoe stands 5 feet 8 inches (172 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds (63 kilograms).

2. His father is a Hollywood star

Willem Dafoe and his son Jack Dafoe posing during a Prada store opening. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Jack Dafoe’s father, Willem, is an established actor who has featured in over 154 films and TV shows. Who is the mother of Jack Dafoe? Jack Dafoe’s mother is Elizabeth LeCompte. She is an American director of experimental theatre, dance, and media.

Elizabeth is the founding member and artistic director of the New York City-based experimental theatre company, The Wooster Group. Willem and Elizabeth began dating in 1977. However, they parted ways in 2004. After their breakup, Dafoe married his current wife, filmmaker Giada Colagrande, about a year later, in 2005.

According to IMDb, Jack’s father has received 84 awards from 127 nominations. Some of the awards include the 2001 Winner Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor in Shadow of the Vampire and the 2017 Winner CFCA Award for Best Supporting Actor in The Florida Project, among others.

3. He is an ardent advocate for Mother Nature

Jack Dafoe is a public policy researcher and environmentalist. He has dedicated himself to environmental causes and other social issues. He uses his influence to advocate for a better tomorrow. Jack hosts the New York-based organisation dedicated to safeguarding clean and suitable living, Apollo Alliance.

The public policy researcher fights for the improvised healthcare systems and protection of the environment. He was at the forefront of supporting the "Clean World, Better World" movement, which is known for advocating the use of biodegradable utensils.

In 2022, the Apollo Alliance organisation opened a new branch in Ethiopia, Africa. Jack Dafoe revealed that the organisation was meant to provide affordable healthcare and jobs in third-world countries.

4. He is yet to be a millionaire

Dennis Dermody and Jack Dafoe at A Theater of Varieties in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

According to Popular Networth, Jack Dafoe’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $600 thousand. On the flip side, his father has an alleged net worth of $40 million.

5. He shrouds his personal life in privacy

Who is Jack Dafoe’s wife? The American environmentalist prefers keeping details regarding his love life away from the limelight. He is presumably single and has not revealed any details regarding his dating life.

Jack Dafoe has managed to keep his life away from the limelight and established himself as a public policy researcher and environmentalist. His father, Willem Dafoe, carries substantial weight in the entertainment world and is known for appearing in films like The Last Temptation of Christ, Shadow of the Vampire and Spider-Man.

