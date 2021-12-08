Max Verstappen’s net worth, age, girlfriend, salary, height, wins, profiles

What is Max Verstappen’s net worth? Max is a fast-rising Belgian-Dutch Formula One driver. He made his debut in the 2015 Australian Grand Prix. At his age, he has already proven that he is a force to reckon with in motorsport racing. Consequently, his net worth has kept growing since 2015.

Verstappen started kart racing at the age of 10. Interestingly, his father was a renowned F1 driver. Likewise, his mother competed in Formula A World Championship, coming in 9th place. In other words, motorsport racing runs in his family. Here is his biography with detailed facts about him.

Max Verstappen’s profile summary

Max Verstappen’s bio

Max Emilian Verstappen was born in Hasselt, Belgium into the family of Jos Verstappen and Sophie Kumpen. His father is a famous F1 driver. Similarly, his mother is a fan of motorsports racing. She competed in a few karting competitions from 16 until 21.

His love for racing started at the age of 4. Max Verstappen's parents inspired him to join the sport. Interestingly, he followed in their footsteps, becoming one of the best in the sport. Unfortunately, there is little to no information about his educational background.

Who are Max Verstappen's siblings?

Does Max Verstappen have a sister? Yes. He has one younger sister named Victoria Jane – she is his only known sibling.

What is Max Verstappen's nationality?

The F1 driver holds dual citizenship. He is a Belgian-Dutch national. At the time of writing, Max resides in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

How old is Max Verstappen?

Max Verstappen's age is 24 years as of 2021. He was born on 30th September 1997. Additionally, his zodiac sign is Libra.

Career achievements

At 24 years old, he has achieved more than anyone could imagine. So, where did it all begin? After graduating from karting, he made his first entry into the F1 world in 2015. Professionally, he made his debut in the 2015 Australian Grand Prix.

In 2016, Max recorded his first win in the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix. In 2016, he also became the youngest ever racer. Consequently, he bagged three awards in the same year:

FIA Personality of the Year

Lorenzo Bandini Trophy

FIA Action of the Year

Wins

Between 2017 and 2021, he has competed in several competitions, recording impressive results. At the time of writing, he has won 59 podiums. Also, he has recorded 19 wins – three are consecutive wins. Below is a list of his wins:

2016: Spain Grand Prix (Catalunya)

2017: Malaysia Grand Prix (Sepang)

2017: Mexico Grand Prix (Mexico City)

2018: Astria Grand Prix (Spielberg)

2018: Mexico Grand Prix (Mexico City)

2019: Austria Grand Prix (Spielberg)

2019: Germany Grand Prix (Hockenheim)

2019: Brazil Grand Prix (Interlagos)

2020: 70th Anniversary (Silverstone)

2020: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (Yas Marina)

2021: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix (Imola)

2021: Monaco Grand Prix (Monte Carlo)

2021: France (Le Castellet)

2021: Styria Grand Prix (Spielberg)

2021: Austria Grand Prix (Spielberg)

2021: Belgium Grand Prix (Spa-Francorchamps)

2021: Netherlands Grand Prix (Zandvoort)

2021: USA Grand Prix (Austin)

2021: Mexico City Grand Prix (Mexico City)

Teams raced for

He has raced for two teams only since he made his career debut; Scuderia Toro Rosso (2014–2016) and Red Bull (2017 –present). Many fans have been searching for Max Verstappen's championships tiles, but unfortunately, he does not have any at the moment. Hopefully, he will secure one soon.

What is Max Verstappen's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $60 million. He has earned this money through his racing career. Additionally, he earns through brand endorsements. Some of the brands he has worked with include TAG Heuer, G-Star Raw, Aston Martin, Ziggo Sports, and Sport1 TV Network, among many others.

How much is Max Verstappen's salary?

He is the second-highest-paid Formula One driver in 2021. Currently, Red Bull pays him a whopping salary of £18 ($23.8 m) million per year. First on the list is Hamilton Lewis, with an annual salary of $62 million, including bonuses.

Who is Max Verstappen's girlfriend?

The 24-year-old is currently in a relationship with Kelly Piquet, a Brazilian model. Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet have a lot in common.

As a result, they are considered an F1 royalty. Kelly’s father, Nelson Piquet, is a three-time F1 world champion.

Some of the ladies he has also previously dated include; Mikaela Åhlin-Kottulinsky (2016-2016) and Joyce Godefridi (June 2016).

Max Verstappen's height and weight

The Belgian-born F1 racer stands at 5 feet 9 inches (180 cm) tall. He also weighs around 148 pounds, which is roughly 67 kg.

Max Verstappen's net worth is a testament that hard work and talent pays. The Belgian-Dutch driver has demonstrated to the world that he is a force to reckon with in motor racing. At the moment, he is the second highest-earning F1 racer globally.

