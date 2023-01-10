Who is Hilary Quinlan, and what happened to her husband, Bryant Gumbel?

Hilary Quinlan was a researcher at Goldman Sachs, a global investment bank. She had a previous career as a fashion model, and she joined UNICEF USA's board of directors in 2012. She rose to fame after marrying an American sportscaster and television journalist, Bryant Gumbel.

Bryant Gumbel’s wife is an American philanthropist. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

In keeping with her commitment to helping others, Hilary has collaborated with numerous media channels to highlight humanitarian endeavours. Her story is covered in more detail in this article.

Hilary Quinlan's profile and bio summary

Full Name Hilary Quinlan Gender Female Profession TV producer, Author, and model Country of birth America Height 5 feet 6 inches (1.68m) Marital Status Married Religion Christian Husband Bryant Gumbel Eye Colour Dark brown Hair Colour Blonde Nationality American Education Western Washington University Facebook Hilary Gumbel Twitter @HilaryGumbel

Who is Hilary Quinlan?

The Emmy-winning producer was born and raised in the United States but spent most of her childhood in Africa. Her mother is Sharon Quinlan, her father is a retired teacher, and she has an older sister.

How old is Hilary Quinlan?

The American celebrity is 63 years old as of 2023, having been born in 1960. She is of white ethnicity and an American national who lived in Florida in her early years. She graduated from Western Washington University with a bachelor's degree.

The executive producer is 63 years old. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Hilary Quinlan's career

Bryant Gumbel's wife is a former model and a financial analyst who served as a senior advisor and a board member for UNICEF USA. Over the years, her duties have included brand development, marketing strategy, and ambassador program.

In 2018, she became an executive producer for NBC Learn, and in 2020 she briefly worked on Peacock TV as a coordinating producer, helping raise support for UNICEF Frontline workers. Hilary worked in several brokerage firms before relocating to New York in 1999. She joined Goldman Sachs, an American multinational investment bank, where she spent six years.

Who is Bryant Gumbel?

The sports journalist hosts Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel. He previously worked on Dateline NBC and Public Eye With Bryant Gumbel. He had a lengthy career on The Early Show from 1999 until 2012.

What happened to Bryant Gumbel?

In 2009, the TV host disclosed that he had developed a malignant growth near his lungs. Gumbel also mentioned that he underwent surgery to remove the tumour. The television anchor has since healed completely.

Jillian Beth Gumbel is the daughter of Bryant Gumbel. Photo: Evan Agostini

Who was the co-host with Bryant Gumbel?

Kelly Ripa was the television personality that Bryant Gumbel was working with when the news about Bryant's predicament broke. They were both hosts of Live! With Kelly and Ryan.

Who replaced Gumbel on the Today show?

After several years on the show, the commentator moved on to host other shows, and Matt Lauer went on to replace him. On January 3, 1997, Gumbel made his final appearance.

Why did Bryant leave the Today show?

The third longest-serving host decided to leave the program of his own volition. Gumbel is a renowned news anchor, yet little is known about his personal life.

Is Bryant Gumbel married?

The American journalist is married to Hilary Quinlan. The sports anchor married his second wife, at the posh Breakers resort in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2002. They have no children, and they live in New York. Bryant Gumbel's wife, Hilary, is also an author.

Does Bryant Gumbel have a daughter?

The TV personality has a daughter named Jillian Beth with his ex-wife. Bryant and June Baranco's daughter is a graduate of Sarah Lawrence College and a yoga instructor.

Hilary Quinlan is famous for her humanitarian efforts at UNICEF USA and for being married to a famous TV host. Although her husband, Bryant Gumbel, had an operation to remove a malignant growth in his lungs, he has since healed.

