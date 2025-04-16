Why was Robin always on the Dr. Phil show? His wife's role and show cancellation

The saying that behind every successful man stands a woman rings true for Dr. Phil McGraw. His wife Robin McGraw’s frequent appearances on his eponymous talk show have sparked curiosity and speculation among viewers. But why was Robin always on the Dr. Phil show?

Full name Robin McGraw Gender Female Date of birth 28 December 1953 Age 71 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Beverly Hills, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height 5'6" (168 cm) Weight 119 lbs (54 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Parents Jim and Georgina Jameson Siblings Roger, Jamie, Cindi Broaddus, Karin Marital status Married Partner Phil McGraw Children Jay and Jordan Education Duncan High School Profession Actress, entrepreneur, TV personality, philanthropist, author Net worth $460 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Why was Robin always on the Dr. Phil show?

Robin McGraw always appeared on her husband's show to share her experience and advise women. She had featured regularly since the talk show started airing in September 2002. When a fan asked if they ever fought with coming on air together, Robin said in a YouTube series:

To be honest, we don't fight and argue. We really don't. We do disagree. We have disagreements about things but when we do, we keep it private. We settle those things at home, so we never bring them to the studio.

Per NY Post, the show was launched after Dr. Phil had frequently been featured as a guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show. Dr. Phil's show addressed challenging relationships and mental health issues in today’s society.

Robin’s insights were about motherhood and her experiences as a parent. Being the founder of the WGS (When Georgia Smiled) Foundation, she freely offers advice on issues that women face in diverse phases of their lives.

Is the Dr. Phil show cancelled?

Since Dr. Phil cancelled his show in 2023, various speculations about the primary reason behind that decision have arisen.

Rumours that his wife was responsible for the cancellation have not been credibly substantiated, and she continues to support her husband’s career.

Why was Dr. Phil's show cancelled?

Dr. Phil explained that he needed to explore avenues to reach a broader audience, as his concern is more for every American family. Hence, the reason for cancelling his famous show. According to CBN News, he said:

I am compelled to engage with a broader audience because I have grave concerns for the American family, and I am determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values.

Exploring the Dr. Phil Show's scandal

Dr. Phil’s talk show was accused of manipulating helpless guests and sensationalising heavy issues. The show often sacrificed empathy and strong ethics for entertainment for people like Ryan Hampton.

As The Daily Beast shared, the show suffered controversial lawsuits including claims that it often causes emotional harm to guests. One such is the allegation that the host exploits mental illness and addiction for ratings.

Dr Phil was also condemned for conducting unethical interviews, notably with Britney Spears and Shelley Duvall. Some of the show’s former employees also alleged that they endured workplace abuse from their employer.

Details about Phil and Robin McGraw’s relationship

Dr. Phil and Robin McGraw have been married for nearly five decades and continue to wax strong in their union. According to People, the lovebirds tied the knot in 1976, after a six-month courtship.

The couple always said they built a happy home founded on open communication, a commitment to show up for the other partner, and shared values. They individually experienced alcoholic fathers in their childhood and as such understood the necessity for stability in the home front.

What is going on with Robin McGraw's face?

The speculation varied from medical issues to plastic surgery but the philanthropist revealed in her podcast, I’ve Got A Secret with Robin McGraw, that she had an eyebrow transplant circa 2011. Robin said that the procedure performed by Dr. Marc Dauer has significantly enhanced her facial appearance and confidence.

What happened to Dr. Phil?

Phil McGraw moved from hosting the Dr. Phil Show and began airing his new show Dr. Phil Primetime in 2024. The show is broadcast from Fort Worth, Texas, on his television network, Merit Street.

Several of his employees on the talk show reportedly moved from Los Angeles to Texas to continue working with him.

Frequently asked questions

Does Robin go to every Dr. Phil show? Robin was consistently featured in each episode of the Dr. Phil Show.

Robin was consistently featured in each episode of the Dr. Phil Show. Did Phil divorce his wife? The former talk show host is not divorced from his wife.

The former talk show host is not divorced from his wife. Is Robin the mother of Dr. Phil's kids? The couple share two kids, Jay and Jordan.

The couple share two kids, Jay and Jordan. Are Oprah and Dr. Phil still friends? They remain good friends and reportedly Oprah still gets yearly Thank-you notes from Phil.

They remain good friends and reportedly Oprah still gets yearly Thank-you notes from Phil. What religion is Dr. Phil? He is a Christian who openly discusses his faith and connection to Israel.

Why was Robin always on the Dr. Phil show? It was part of Robin McGraw’s support for her husband’s endeavours. She is a dedicated wife and mother who manages several portfolios as a businesswoman, author, and philanthropist.

