Where is Dr. Pol now? Updates on his post-show endeavours

After 24 seasons and 254 episodes, National Geographic announced the cancellation of The Incredible Dr. Pol. This was reportedly due to a shift in the network's programming strategy. So where is Dr. Pol today? Hinting at the possibility of exciting new projects, the veterinarian revealed:

This has been a great ride. Although it marks the end of our show, there is so much more in store for our fans. So, stay tuned for further updates!

Key takeaways

Dr. Pol started the Pol Veterinary Service in 1981 due to the lack of veterinary services in rural Michigan.

in 1981 due to the lack of veterinary services in rural Michigan. In 2011, he began appearing in The Incredible Dr. Pol reality TV series alongside his family.

reality TV series alongside his family. Although the show came to an end in 2024, Nat Geo Wild still airs reruns of the program.

still airs reruns of the program. Dr. Pol continues to run his veterinary practice and shows no signs of retirement.

Dr. Pol's profile summary

Full name Jan-Harm Pol Famous as Dr. Pol Gender Male Date of birth 4 September 1942 Age 82 years old (As of March 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Birthplace Wateren, Drenthe, Netherlands Current residence Weidman, Michigan, USA Nationality Dutch-American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Alma mater Utrecht University Height 5'6" (168 cm) Weight 70 kg (154 lbs) Hair colour Grey Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Spouse Diane Dalrymple Children 3 Siblings 5 Profession Veterinarian, reality TV star, author, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter)

Where is Dr. Pol now?

Despite the cancellation of his long-running show, Dr. Pol continues to operate the Weidman-based Pol Veterinary Services.

He is fully committed to providing quality animal care by educating the local family community and treating animals of all types. In a June 2023 episode of The Incredible Dr. Pol, Jan-Harm reminisced about his journey as a veterinarian, saying:

I have been in the veterinary business for over 50 years. I have worked with farmers all my life.

Is Dr. Pol retired?

At 82, Dr. Pol remains a trusted figure in veterinary medicine. He has expressed his continued passion for saving the lives of animals. In 2024, the veterinarian took to Instagram to declare his stance on retirement, stating:

I am not about to retire yet! Charles and I are continuing to develop new products and content for you. We will share our adventures with the world. I am so thrilled about what the future holds.

Insights into The Incredible Dr. Pol reality television series

The show follows the life of the Dutch-American veterinarian at his rural practice alongside his family and employees.

When did the show premiere?

The Incredible Dr. Pol hit the screens on 29 October 2011, airing two or three seasons annually. Developed by Jan-Harm's son, Charles Pol, the series features the following cast members:

Diane Pol: Dr. Pol's wife and co-founder of Pol Veterinary Services.

Dr. Pol's wife and co-founder of Pol Veterinary Services. Charles Pol: The couple's adopted son and the show's executive producer.

The couple's adopted son and the show's executive producer. Brenda Grettenberger : A senior staff veterinarian who has worked at the practice for over three decades.

: A senior staff veterinarian who has worked at the practice for over three decades. Lisa Jones: A veterinarian and an alumna of Cornell University.

A veterinarian and an alumna of Cornell University. Nicole Arcy: A veterinarian who became part of the show in 2019.

Why was The Incredible Dr. Pol cancelled?

On 5 July 2024, Jan-Harm announced the end of the show via an Instagram post that read:

After 13 years, our series on Nat Geo Wild is coming to an end. It has been a fantastic ride. Thank you all for the love and support you have shown my family and me throughout this period. Your enthusiasm has made every moment worthwhile.

Although the network confirmed this announcement the next day, they never explicitly stated the reason behind the cancellation. Nonetheless, Coming Soon reports declining viewership and high production costs, per Yahoo.

Watch The Incredible Dr. Pol's spin-off series on Disney+ and Hulu

Nat Geo introduced The Incredible Pol Farm on 6 January 2024. The series follows Charles Pol and his family working towards establishing a farm on 350 acres of undeveloped property. Charles shared in the show's trailer.

We are starting all over again, establishing a working farm!

FAQs

Jan-Harm received an honorary doctorate of public service from Central Michigan University. Here are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Dr. Pol now?

Dr. Pol (82 as of April 2025) was born on 4 September 1942 in Wateren, Drenthe, Netherlands. He grew up on his family's dairy farm.

How many languages does Dr. Pol speak?

According to the veterinarian's IMDb profile, he is fluent in four languages: Dutch, English, French and German.

How rich is Dr. Pol?

The Drenthe native is worth $1 million per Showbiz CheatSheet. His income primarily stems from his veterinarian endeavours. Jan reportedly bagged $30,000 per episode of the reality TV series.

Who is Dr. Pol's wife?

Jan Pol met his wife, Diana Dalrymple, in 1961 when he was a student at Maryville High School. The duo exchanged nuptials in 1967 and have three kids: Charles, Kathy and Diane Jr.

Did Dr. Pol lose a son or grandson?

The reality TV star lost his grandson Adam Butch on 18 September 2019. However, the reason behind the death of the 23-year-old remains a mystery.

Is Dr. Pol still a practising vet?

Widely recognised for his practical approach to veterinary medicine, Jan has been in the game since the 1970s. He boasts over 25,000 clients.

Where is Dr. Pol now? Although The Incredible Dr. Pol show ended in July 2024, Jan shows no signs of retiring. The veterinarian still runs the Pol Veterinary Service alongside his wife and several employees.

