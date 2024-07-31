Charles Pol's bio: A look at his net worth, age, family, and more

Charles Pol is an American actor and producer best known for his work on Nat Geo Wild’s reality TV show The Incredible Dr. Pol. The series follows the life of Dr. Jan and his family as they try to save sick and injured farm animals. But how much do you know about Pol's personal life beyond his on-screen persona?

Charles Pol at their Michigan farm (L). The actor, his wife, and his parents having a good time (R). Photo: @thedrpol on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The show’s popularity has attracted interest in its cast, including Charles. Although the actor grew up on a farm surrounded by animals, he always dreamed of working in television. So, Pol found a way to combine his love for the big screen and his father’s career. Discover exciting facts about his personal and professional life.

Charles Pol's profile summary

Full name Charles Pol Nickname Charles Gender Male Date of birth 6 March 1979 Age 45 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Birthplace Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Miami and Central Michigan University Height 5’6’’ (168 cm) Weight 81 kg (179 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Beth Pol Children 2 (Silas and Abigail) Adoptive parents Dr. Jan and Diane Pol Siblings Kathy (biological sister) and Diane Jr. (step-sister) Profession Executive producer and actor Net worth $2 million

How old is Charles Pol?

Charles Pol (aged 45 as of 2024) was born on 6 March 1979 in Michigan, USA. He graduated from the University of Miami in 2003 with a major in mass communication. Shortly after his graduation, Pol relocated to Los Angeles to pursue his acting career.

The executive producer posing for a photo with his dad, Dr. Pol. Photo: @thedrpol on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who are Charles Pol’s parents?

Dutch-American veterinarian Jan-Harm and his wife, Diane Pol, adopted the on-screen star after his birth. However, details about Charles’ biological parents remain a mystery. Jan and Diane have two other adopted kids, Kathy and Diane Pol Jr.

Diane Jr works as a technical communicator in Weidman, Michigan, USA. On the other hand, Kathy is reportedly a practising phlebotomist.

What does Dr. Pol’s son do for a living?

After graduating, Charles landed an internship role in production and acting. He has worked with reputable companies such as Parkway Production, Paramount Pictures and Mirage Enterprise.

In 2011, he moved back to Michigan to executive his idea of a reality TV show, The Incredible Dr. Pol. The series airs on the National Geographic channel and is in its 24th season. Below are some of Charles’ roles per his IMDb profile:

Year Show Role 2011-present The Incredible Dr. Pol Executive producer and actor 2012 Drunk & Disorderly Guy Cop 2013 The Legend of Sheriff Gus Skinner Executive producer 2014-2016 Calling Dr. Pol Actor and executive producer 2018 Nightcap with Dr. Pol Self

What is Charles Pol’s net worth?

According to Networth Mirror, Charles has an estimated net worth of $2 million. He allegedly bags $20,000 for every episode of The Incredible Dr. Pol. His fortune primarily stems from his successful career as an actor and producer.

Dr. Pol smiling for the camera (L). Charles Pol petting an animal (R). Photo: @thedrpol on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Is Charles Pol married?

Charles married his childhood friend, Beth Oakes, in January 2019. While speaking to Laughing Place in 2024, the actor described their first meeting, stating:

We do not remember how we met because we met in a bathtub when we were about two or maybe one and a half years old. Our parents were friends in Harbor Beach, and they used to get us together for playdates when we were young.

Did Charles Pol have a baby?

In October 2019, Charles and his wife, Beth, welcomed their first child, Abigail. Two years later, on 12 July 2021, the couple’s second child, Silas, was born. During a 2021 interview, they expressed their excitement, saying:

Every kid is a blessing, and we are delighted to welcome a son, Silas, to our little family. We want to thank everyone, especially our parents, for their love and support. We are excited to continue this adventure called parenthood, even though it means a few more sleepless nights and a lot more work!

FAQs

Charles’ career has always sparked interest in his personal life, including his family background. Here are some frequently asked questions about the actor:

Is Charles Pol adopted?

Dr. Jan and Diane adopted the actor and his sister, Kathy Pol, after their birth. Their sister, Diane Jr’s adoption was completed when she was 18.

Dr. Pol rocking veterinary attire (L). Charles Pol spending time with his dog (R). Photo: @thedrpol on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

How old is Dr. Pol?

Dr. Jan-Harm (aged 81 as of 2024) was born on 4 September 1942 in Wateren, Drenthe, Netherlands. He grew up on his family’s dairy farm.

Is Dr. Pol still alive?

The veterinarian is still alive. He has starred in The Incredible Dr. Pol reality television show since October 2011.

How much is Dr. Pol’s net worth today?

According to Techie Gamers, Dr. Jan has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million. He has amassed this wealth from starring in The Incredible Dr. Pol and his career as a veterinarian.

Charles Pol is inarguably one of the most captivating characters on The Incredible Dr. Pol show. His prowess as an actor and producer is evident in how he brought out a reflection of his family’s day-to-day life and his father’s love for animals.

READ ALSO: Who is Moses Ingram, Obi-Wan Kenobi and The Queen's Gambit actress?

Briefly.co.za published lesser-known facts about Moses Ingram, an American on-screen star. She is best known for starring in Netflix’s chess show The Queen's Gambit (2020) and the Disney+ Star Wars spin-off miniseries Obi-Wan Kenobi (2022).

Even though Ingram is relatively new to the big screen, she took the industry by storm due to her natural charisma. This article uncovers lesser-known facts about Moses Ingram's personal and professional life.

Source: Briefly News