Who is Diane Pol Jr? Biography, age, family, career, social media, net worth

Living in a world that over-glamorises specific body types and shapes can lower your self-esteem and belief in yourself. However, overcoming that voice of perfection and being comfortable in your skin could be your saving grace. Being vocal about how comfortable you are in your body type could be the voice of reason to keep you grounded and content. That has been the case for Diane Pol Jr.

She suffered from obesity and tried different methods to shed excess weight. Photo: @dianepol_jr (modified by author)

Diane Pol Jr is the eldest daughter of Dr Jan Pol. Her father is the veterinarian doctor behind The Incredible Dr Pol on Nat Geo. Her parents' marriage has always been a subject of discussion, and so is their kids' lives. So, go through the details of Diane Pol Jr's biography for insight into her life and her family's.

Diane Pol Jr's profile summary and bio

Full name Diane Louise Pol Gender Female Date of birth 27th March 1973 Age 49 years of age (2022) Birthday 27th March Zodiac sign Aries Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Education Technical Writing & Communication at Northeastern University Occupation General manager at Holiday Inn & Suites Mount Pleasant Famous as Dr Jan Pol's eldest daughter Marital status Engaged Partner Ryan Lapham Father Dr Jan Pol Mother Diane Pol Brother Charles Pol Sister Kathleen Butch Twitter Instagram

Diane Pol Jr's age

Dr Jan Pol's eldest daughter, Diane was born on 27th March 1973. That makes her 49 years of age as of November 2022.

Diane Pol Jr's family

Diane is not Dr Pol and her mother, Diane Pol's biological child. They officially adopted her when she was eighteen years of age.

Diane Pol Jr's parents

Even though they have been married for over 55 years, they do not have any biological children. Photo: @Frederick M. Brown (modified by author)

Her foster parents are Dr Jan Pol and his wife, Diane Pol. Dr Jan is a renowned TV personality famous for his Nat Geo show, The Incredible Dr Pol. The show features his work and incredible team in rural Weidman, Michigan, as they treat animals and help farmers maintain the health of their livestock. Dr Jan married his long-term girlfriend, Diane in 1967.

Diane Pol Jr's siblings

Dr Pol and his wife shared their home with their three children. Even though they have been married for over 55 years, they do not have any biological children. They have three adopted children, Charles Pol, Diane Pol Jr and Kathy Pol, popularly known as Kathleen Butch.

Kathy Pol

Among the three children, Kathy and Charles were adopted at birth. Kathy was the first to be taken into the family. She was born on 21st August 1973; hence, she is 49 years of age (2022). Kathy married Gregory Butch and had two children, Adam James and Rachel Butch.

Tragedy struck Kathy Pol when she lost her husband in February 2016 and her son, Adam, who died in September 2019. Rachel, her daughter, has been featured in two episodes of her grandfather's show on Nat Geo.

Charles Pol

Charles and his sister Diane. Charles works as a TV producer. Photo @Charles Pol (modified by author)

Charles Pol was born in Central Michigan on 6th March 1979. Therefore, he is 49 years of age (2022). Growing up in Michigan, Charles pursued communication at the University of Miami. He graduated in 2003 and relocated to Los Angeles for his internship. He worked with reputable companies like Mirage Enterprises, Parkway production and Paramount Pictures. Charles has worked in TV shows production for several years and is known for these TV shows:

The Incredible Dr Pol (2011)

(2011) The Legend of Sheriff Gus Skinner (2013)

(2013) Calling Dr Pol (2014)

Diane Pol Jr's education

Diane Pol Jr went to Chippewa Hill High School alongside her sister, Kathy. She later transitioned to Central Michigan University and graduated in 1996. Later, she joined Northeastern University to pursue Technical Writing & Communication.

Diane Pol Jr's career

Diane worked with Oracle Hospitality as a technical writer. Later, she joined Holiday Inn & Suites Mount Pleasant as an assistant manager. She worked her way up and holds the general managerial position at the hotel.

Diane Pol Jr's weight loss

Diane suffered from obesity and tried different methods to shed excess weight. Throughout her journey, she has been very vocal on social media about it. She went under the knife to get control over her weight, especially since most of the remedies she had tried bore no fruits.

Even though the surgery was part of the process, she had to maintain a diet plan for maximum results. She has not revealed how much weight she has lost, even though her photos are a testament to her body transformation.

Diane Pol Jr's relationship status

Diane is in a relationship with Ryan Lapham. Ryan proposed to her in December 2020. It has been two years since they officially got engaged, and there is no information about a wedding.

Diane Pol Jr's net worth

Details about her net worth have not been made public. Therefore, it is difficult to estimate how much she is worth. Her famous father, Dr Jan Pol has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million.

Is Diane Pol Jr adopted?

She started living under the veterinarian and his wife's care when she was eight years of age, and the couple finalised the adoption process when she was eighteen.

Does Dr Pol have a daughter?

‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’ has two adopted daughters, Diane Pol Jr and Kathy Pol, popularly known as Kathleen Butch. They also have an adopted son named Charles.

What does Diane Pol Jr do for a living

According to sources in 2022, the daughter of the famous veterinarian is a manager at the Holiday Inn & Suites Mount Pleasant.

Is Diane Pol still alive?

The mother of Diane Jr, her sister Kathy and brother Charles is alive. Aged 78 years in 2022, she has been the driving force in Dr Jan's success as one of the nation’s top veterinary doctors.

Is Charles Pol adopted?

Charles is the doctor's only son. He adopted him at birth. Charles, aged 43 in 2022, is a famous American producer and actor. He was born on 6 March 1979 in Central Michigan.

Diane Pol Jr's fame escalated when she featured in two episodes of her father's show. Her popularity has put her life under scrutiny, and her weight has always been a subject of discussion. Nonetheless, she publicly speaks about it and does not shy away from sharing her weight loss journey.

