Diane Pol's biography and facts: The untold story of Dr Pol's wife

Diane Pol is a reading specialist, television personality, co-founder and office manager of the Pol Veterinary Service. She features as Dr Pol's wife in the National Geography TV show The Incredible Dr Pol. The show features the couple as they treat animals and help farmers maintain the health of their livestock in rural Weidman, Michigan.

Diane Pol, whose real name is Diane K. Dalrymple Pol, has been a pivotal part of the office along with her husband, Jan Pol, since its formation in 1981. After their appearance on the reality TV show The Incredible Dr Pol, the happy couple came into the limelight.

Diane Pol's profile and bio summary

Name Diane K. Dalrymple Pol Date of birth 6 February 1944 Age 78 (As of 2022) Birthplace Mayville, Michigan, US Nationality American Resident Weidman, Michigan Ethnicity Caucasian Zodiac Aquarius High School Mayville Community High School College Michigan State University Gender Female Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Dr Jan Harm Pol Son Charles Pol Daughters Kathy Pol, Diane Pol Jr. Eye colour Light Blue Hair colour Blonde Profession TV Personality, Reading Specialist Net worth $1 million

How old is Diane Pol?

Diane was born on February 6, 1944, in Mayville, Michigan. She is American by nationality but also has Asian ethnicity. Thus, Diane Pol's age is 78 years at present, making her two years younger than her husband.

Diane Pol's education

She graduated from the Mayville Community High School, where she would meet her husband. She also enrolled at Michigan State University and graduated with a Master's in Special Reading.

Diane Pol's husband

She is happily married to Jan-Harm Pol, born on September 4, 1942, in Drenthe, Netherlands. Pol is a Dutch-American veterinarian. He is, however, known for his reality TV series, which has been airing on the Nat Geo Wild Network since 2011. The first episode premiered on October 29, 2022, and the show is in its 14th season.

Where is Dr Pol now?

Pol lives in Weidman, Michigan. He founded Pol Veterinary Services with his wife, Diane, in 1981.

Diane Pol's marriage

The two met in 1961 during his first visit to the US. They started dating and eventually exchanged wedding vows at a ceremony held in 1967. Although it is hard for everyone to balance their love life and professional life, Diane and Pol are going smoothly with no conflict.

Diane Pol's children

The Couple has adopted three children: Charles, Kathy, and Diane Jr. Diane Pol's daughters are Kathy and Diane Pol Jr.

Diane Pol Jr

She was born on March 27, 1973. That makes her 49 years of age as of November 2022. They officially adopted her when she was eighteen years of age. She worked with Oracle Hospitality as a technical writer. She later joined Holiday Inn & Suites Mount Pleasant as an assistant before becoming a general manager.

Kathy Pol

Kathy and Charles were adopted at birth. Kathy was born on August 21, 1973, making her 49 years as of 2022. She married Gregory Butch and was blessed with two children, Adam James and Rachel Butch. Sadly, Kathy lost her husband in February 2016 and her son, Adam, in September 2019. She is pursuing her career as a phlebotomist in the McLaren Bay Region.

Charles Pol

Charles was born in Central Michigan on March 6, 1979. Therefore, he is 49 years at present. He attended the University of Miami, where he graduated in 2003 with a degree in Communications. He has worked with reputable companies like Paramount Pictures, Mirage Enterprises, etc. Charles engaged his longtime girlfriend Beth Oaks in 2018 and tied the knot in January 2019.

Diane Pol's career

After her degree at Michigan State University, Diane used to teach at Harbor Beach Elementary School. However, she would later change career and focus on her husband's work. Together with her husband, they co-founded Pol Veterinary Service in 1981.

The couple began the veterinary service out of their home, tending to farm animals and pets in their local area of Weidman, Michigan.

What is Diane Pol doing currently?

Diane currently works at her veterinarian care Pol Veterinary Services in collaboration with her hubby of over fifty years. They initiated the practice in 1981. She has been the driving force in Dr Jan's success as one of the nation's top veterinary doctors.

Why did they stop Dr Pol?

In 2012, Dr Jan show was fined and placed on probation for an incident involving a pregnant dog. Then, in 2015, a rising from a separate incident, the state medical board once again found him negligent, asserting that he was guilty of not meeting the required minimum standards of veterinary care.

The board found that Dr Pol had failed to conform to minimum standards of acceptable and prevailing practice for the health profession. Nat Geo Wild tried to spin the outcome, stating that the fine was merely for an administrative complaint, not malpractice or misdiagnosis.

Did Dr Pol's show get cancelled?

It was first cancelled but was later reinstated. The decision overturned a fine and probation for Pol's supposed negligence that was reported by another veterinarian who had watched his cable television show and took issue with his procedures.

Is The Incredible Dr Pol real?

It is real life happening at a real veterinary clinic. There are no sets or animals brought in with fake illnesses. The 80-year-old animal doctor, his staff, and their patients are the real deal, and, as the vet says, sometimes it can get a little scary.

What is Diane Pol's net worth?

Diane's net worth is estimated at $1 million, while her husband's net worth is approximately $1.5 million. She makes money from her own business and reality TV series.

Diane Pol has a diverse career portfolio. She has worked as an independent Beauty Consultant at the American cosmetic company Mary Kay and is a reality television actor. She is also the head of most administrative proceedings of her family's clinic.

