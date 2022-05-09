What is the average veterinary tech salary in the USA in 2022?

The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) foresees that the veterinary technician and technologist role will encounter an occupational growth rate of 16 per cent between 2019 and 2029. Veterinary technicians' jobs are only getting more in demand as time goes by and vet tech salaries are getting more competitive by the day. Do you have an interest in veterinary-related jobs?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A post by Veterinary Referral & Critical Care targetting talented licensed veterinary technicians. Photo: @Vrccvet

Source: Instagram

As of 2019, the growth rate for vet technicians' jobs was four times faster than the average growth predictions for other occupations. This means that anyone willing to join the veterinary field is on track to make a lot of money and earn a high vet tech salary. Do you have an interest in this field?

Vet tech pay

You might be wondering, what do vet technicians make? Before taking a look at the monetary value attached to the occupation, here is a list of all the responsibilities of a technician. Some of the key responsibilities of veterinary technicians include:

Observe the behaviour and condition of animals

Provide nursing care or emergency first aid to recovering or injured animals

Bathe animals, clip nails or claws, and brush or cut animals’ hair

Impede animals during exams or procedures

Manage anaesthesia to animals and keep track of their responses

Take x-rays and collect and perform laboratory tests, such as urinalyses and blood counts

Ensure the instruments for surgery and the animals to undergo surgery are ready

Administer medications, vaccines, and treatments prescribed by a veterinarian

Collect and record animals’ case histories

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

With the know-how of what the veterinary technicians do, you can now get a glimpse at their average annual income. The average pay for a vet tech in the USA is $37,050 per year with the starting veterinary tech salary at $31,200 per year. For those with experience, the compensation can go up to $50,000 per annum.

Licensed veterinary technician salaries

A licensed veterinary technician earns approximately $62,888 per year in the United States. The figure is a wholesome total that includes additional pay the tech acquires through cash bonuses, commissions, tips, and profit-sharing.

Typically, a licensed vet is paid $46,402. However, their salaries can range from $4,973 - to $897,822 yearly. Note that the estimated amount provided varies depending on the company in that one is working.

How much do vet techs make an hour?

The amount of money given to the technicians hourly differs due to the different vet companies in the USA. Below is a picture showing the earnings from contrasting companies.

Different companies compensate their veterinary technicians differently as shown in the image. Photo: @indeed.com

Source: Original

We have highlighted a few companies with the salary they pay per hour to their veterinary technicians. To get the whole list of the companies and their pay, visit indeed.com.

How much does a vet assistant make?

Becoming a vet assistant involves a manageable amount of work, and the compensation can increase with better quality of work and experience. Research shows that the median annual salary for a veterinarian assistant is about $29,648. It can increase depending on the state and facility one is working. Your experience, number of doctors you work with and extension of your duties also add some money into your account.

The lowest it can get as of 2022 is $18,645 while on the top side, a veterinary assistant can earn $37,000. One thing that can inspire an individual who wants to be a vet assistant is that the outlook for your profession is positive. Pets are in almost every household today; hence veterinarians will always need the extra help.

Technician preparing a dog for surgery by giving the dog an anaesthetic. Photo: @zoranm

Source: Getty Images

What state pays the most for vet technicians?

According to U.S. News, the state that pays the veterinary technicians the highest salary is Harrisburg, Los Angeles. The table below shows the other cities with good pay mostly in Pennsylvania and California.

Some states pay vet techs considerably higher than normal occupations. Photo: @ U.S. News (Modified by author)

Source: Original

What is the highest paying vet tech job?

Reports by salary.com indicate that the most paying Vet tech job is the emergency and critical care vet techs, who receive an average of $91,979 yearly. It is vital to know that your skills must be top-notch to be an emergency and critical care vet tech. You have to master 29 of the 38 essential skills needed to be certified.

How can I know if I am being paid fairly as a veterinary technician? To identify whether the pay you get is at par with your peers, visit Indeed's Salary Calculator to obtain a free, personalised pay range based on your location, industry and experience.

The ups and downs of becoming a vet tech

To be a veterinary technician allows you to be in contact with a variety of domesticated animals that keep your job exciting and fun. In addition to that, a vet tech is not fixated on doing a monotonous job every day; they get a chance to work on different tasks that keep you yearning for more adventure.

Animals can be unpredictable. Despite their training, they can sometimes be beyond control, leading one to be impatient and react negatively towards them. Furthermore, zoonotic diseases can threaten humans because they can be transmitted from animals and affect the vet technicians caring for them.

A cute dog called Waffles with his family for a comprehensive exam with an experienced vet Dr Tiedemann. Photo: @all_paws_matter0744

Source: Instagram

Do you want to be a veterinary technician?

After all, is said and done, do you want to be a vet tech? If yes, opportunities are waiting for you. It can be very satisfying to be part of the noble task of ensuring animals regain health and continue to bring life to their owners by providing the best moments for them.

If you are an animal lover, becoming a veterinary technician is a good career move. However, at the beginning of your career, you may have to look beyond the vet tech salary in order to grow and gain enough experience.

READ ALSO: Types of lawyers in demand in South Africa and their salaries 2022

Briefly.co.za published a post about the different types of lawyers in demand in South Africa. The profession is one of the most prestigious out there.

It allows you to earn a good amount of money to fund the lifestyle you desire. Read more about the lawyers in demand right here.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Source: Briefly News