Who is Nicole Arcy? Family, life story, and the latest updates

If you are an animal lover, you have probably heard of The Incredible Dr. Pol. This reality TV show follows veterinarian Jan Pol, his family and employees at his practice in Michigan. One of the most popular figures on the show is Dr. Nicole Arcy, whose charming personality and love for all animals have caught the attention of many fans.

Nicole Arcy during her 2018 graduation (L). The veterinarian having a good time with her animals (R). Photo: @dr.nicole_arcy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Nicole Arcy is an American mixed animal veterinarian who shares Dr. Jan Pol’s love and commitment to animals of all kinds. She has seen and treated them all, whether it is a colourful macaw or a large horse. But beyond her work at Pol Veterinary Services, there are exciting facts to uncover about the doctor. Nicole Arcy’s biography takes us on a trip down her life.

Full name Nicole Arcy Gender Female Date of birth 20 December 1993 Age 30 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Dearborn, Michigan, USA Current residence Michigan, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Missouri, Michigan State University Height 5’9’’ (175 cm) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Children 1 (Noah) Profession Veterinarian, television personality Net worth $200,000 Social media Instagram

Who is Dr. Nicole Arcy?

Nicole Arcy’s career covers veterinary medicine and television. Her appearances on The Incredible Dr. Pol have reflected her exemplary vet skills and passion for animal care.

Outside her on-screen and clinic jobs, Arcy is big on giving back to the community. She volunteers for Little Horses Big Smiles Inc., a non-profit organisation specialising in bringing mini therapy horses to healthcare facilities.

How old is Nicole Arcy?

Arcy (aged 30 as of 2024) was born on 20 December 1993 in Dearborn, Michigan, USA. She attended Michigan State University, earning a bachelor’s degree in Zoology.

Veterinarian Nicole Arcy posing for a photo with a reindeer. Photo: @dr.nicole_arcy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

In 2018, Nicole graduated with a master’s in Public Health and a DVM (Doctor of Veterinary Medicine) from the University of Missouri.

What does Nicole Arcy do for a living?

The Michigan native has always wanted to be a veterinarian ever since she was a child. Growing up, Nicole helped injured animals around her parent's house.

After graduating, she began working at Pol Veterinary Services, which focuses on animals of all species. During a 2020 interview on Dr. Pol Presents, Arcy narrated how she never wanted to dedicate her expertise to only treating one animal species, stating:

People always told me I had to choose one type of animal or maybe a group, such as large animals, small animals, or exotics. They said I could not do them all well, but look at me now. I am doing them all and loving it.

She also revealed how Dr. Jan Pol, who boasts over 50 years of experience in veterinary medicine, has supported and encouraged ever since she joined the team.

He has been a great mentor throughout these past couple of years. He has taught me how to handle and treat different animals, and if I ever have questions, he is right there.

Arcy works alongside other vets at Dr. Pol's farm, including Dr. Lisa Jones and Dr. Brenda Grettenberger.

Nicole joined the cast of The Incredible Dr. Pol show, developed by Charles Pol, on 23 February 2019. Her debut was announced on Dr. Pol’s Facebook page, where many fans congratulated her on her joining the team.

Did Nicole Arcy leave Dr. Pol?

There have been rumours that Nicole has stopped working with Dr. Pol. It is unclear if Dr. Arcy left the show. She has not appeared in the show in the last year and her name does not appear on Dr. Pol's official website.

Where is Dr. Nicole Arcy now?

On 13 February 2024, Clare Animal Hospital welcomed Dr. Nicole Arcy to their team via a Facebook post.

Nicole Arcy smiling for the camera (L). The veterinarian with Charles Pol during an episode of the reality show (R). Photo: @dr.nicole_arcy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

What is Nicole Arcy’s net worth?

According to IMDb, Nicole's net worth is estimated at $200,000. Her income primarily stems from her successful veterinary career and appearances on The Incredible Dr. Pol show.

Is Nicole from The Incredible Dr. Pol married?

The subject of Nicole Arcy’s husband has always sparked interest among the show’s fans. However, she prefers to remain tight-lipped about her love life. In August 2021, Dr. Pol’s daughter, Diane Pol Jr., disclosed that Arcy was married via a Facebook post that in part read:

Ryan Lapham and I helped Dr. Nicole Arcy with an emergency C-section tonight. Her husband helped, too.

Although the identity of her better half remains a mystery, it is safe to assume that the television personality is off the market.

Does Nicole from Dr. Pol have a baby?

During an episode on season 24 of The Incredible Dr. Pol, Nicole announced that she was expecting a child. On 24 December 2023, she wished her Instagram followers Merry Christmas, posting a picture of her pet dog and son, Noah.

FAQs

Nicole’s appearance on Dr. Pol’s reality television show has attracted public interest in her personal life. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

What is Nicole Arcy’s baby name?

The veterinarian’s son is called Noah. She has yet to reveal his face online for the broader public to see.

Dr. Arcy posing for a photo (L). Dr. Jan Pol during the 2015 Winter Television Critics Association tour (R). Photo: @dr.nicole_arcy on Instagram, Frederick Brown via Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When did Nicole Arcy’s wedding take place?

It remains unclear if Arcy and her husband exchanged nuptials in a wedding ceremony. She prefers keeping such details under wraps. The Facebook post by Dr. Diane referring to Nicole's husband, as described above, is the only evidence found.

Nicole Arcy is widely recognised for starring in Nat Geo Wild’s The Incredible Dr. Pol since 2019. As a veterinarian, she has treated various animals at Pol Veterinary Services. Her love for and desire to help all animals is unmatched.

Source: Briefly News