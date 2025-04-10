Who is Justin Jedlica? Everything to know about the Human Ken Doll

Justin Jedlica is best known as the Human Ken Doll. His story is a tale of courage, self-expression, and reinvention.

I love continuing to push the limits.

Justin’s transition into the “ Human Ken Doll ” was propelled by over 1000 plastic surgeries and lifestyle changes.

” was propelled by over 1000 and lifestyle changes. He monetises his unusual appearance on reality TV series, like Botched .

on reality TV series, like . Jedlica was in a polyamorous relationship with Jayson McNaughton and Stephen Walden.

Full name Justin William Jedlica Nickname Human Ken Doll Gender Male Date of birth 11 August 1980 Age 44 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Poughkeepsie, New York, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Height 6'2” (187 cm) Weight 74 kg (164 lbs) Shoe size 10 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents William Jedlica and Tanya Marsik Siblings Three Marital status Single Education Apex High School and University of New York, United States of America Profession Media personality, model, entrepreneur Net worth $7 million Social media Instagram

Who is Justin Jedlica?

Justin Jedlica is a self-proclaimed Human Ken Doll with a unique physique thanks to several plastic surgeries. His inspiration was a doll manufactured in the 1960s named after creator Ruth Handler’s son Kenneth Handler.

Explaining the motivation for this idealised version of himself to OutFfront Magazine, Justin Jedlica said:

From a young age, I was infatuated with people like Joan Rivers, Dolly Parton, and Michael Jackson, and plastic surgery was something that ticked a couple of boxes for me. First and foremost, I grew up in sort of a lower-income family, and to me, plastic surgery was something rich people did.

Who was Justin Jedlica before transitioning?

Jedlica was born on 11 August 1980 to William Jedlica and Tanya Marsik. He is the first of four children. Justin's siblings are 2 brothers, William (aka Jedie) and Jordan, and a sister, Christina.

Justin watched several television programmes, including Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous and longed to be like the wealthy people he saw on television.

Soon enough, Justin started believing that the only way to become like them was to start looking like them. He described his family as misunderstanding his nature and unsupportive of his dreams. As shared on his personal website about his upbringing:

My father had wanted his first child to be a boy; a child who would reflect his interests, beliefs as well as physical attributes. I was anything but what he had expected. Instead of sports and cars, I was drawn to the arts and had an affinity for the finer things in life.

How many surgeries did Justin Jedlica have?

According to an E! Entertainment post in June 2023, Justin has had about 1,000 cosmetic procedures and at least 25 implants. For his 42nd birthday in 2023, he reportedly gifted himself a mid-face (Trinity) lift, a deep plane facelift, a temporal suspension, an upper lid lift, and a brow lift.

Despite these body changes, the Human Ken doll insists that he is not all about trying to stay young. For him, it is for a presentable version of himself. He shared with Matt Doran and Kylie Gillies of the Channel Seven morning show about his surgeries:

I am always just about change. 'I'm enamoured with our abilities to be able to modify our bodies. For me, it's an artistic and creative endeavour that pulls me back to it.

In another interview with Truly in June 2023, he said he feels like he is the pioneer of plastic surgery when it comes to men. In his words:

I feel like I'm the Pioneer for plastic surgery when it comes to men. I have to have more surgeries, and I continually have it because I do get addicted to that attention. It's gonna be a really big change.

What happened between Justin Jedlica and Valeria Lukyanova?

Valeria Lukyanova has been described as the female version of Justin Jedlica, though the duo rarely feel the same way. During an interview with E! News, Justin spoke of his reservations about Valeria’s appearance:

My disdain comes from her, not as a person, but the way her stories panned out and the reason behind her fame... There's no personality behind her. It's kind of flatline.

Valeria has since responded to some of Justin's words. She noted that while the latter had done almost 100 operations, she had only one.

What does Justin on Botched do for a living?

Justin Jedlica is an entrepreneur. Per his Instagram page, he is a reality TV personality, real estate agent, aesthetic consultant, and implant designer.

He is a regular on the Botched show where he gets paid to be filmed while undergoing his surgeries. He has also appeared in the 2022 Men of West Hollywood series.

Who is Justin Jedlica married to?

There is no evidence suggesting Justin has a husband or partner. According to a 7 News article, he was in a polyamorous relationship with Jayson McNaughton and Stephen Walden.

What is Justin Jedlica's net worth?

According to TheCityCeleb and Digital Global Times, his net worth is $7 million. He makes most of his money from TV appearances, real estate, and beauty consultancy businesses.

A publication by the New York Post shows that he listed his Los Angeles house for almost $2 million in 2022. He reportedly purchased the property in 2016 for about $1.32 million.

What happened to Justin Jedlica's brother?

Justin's brother, Jordan William Jedlica, passed away in prison on 4 May 2019, according to the News & Observer. The cause of death was reported as a lack of oxygen to the brain caused by an excessive intake of water. He was 32.

Justin Jedlica is best known today as the Human Ken Doll. He decided to undergo an extraordinary transformation through numerous plastic surgeries in an attempt to have a 100% plastic body. He has reportedly spent over $1 million to achieve his dream.

Source: Briefly News