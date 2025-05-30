Who is Melyssa Ford dating? A look at her high-profile romances

"Who is Melyssa Ford dating?" has been a burning question about the Canadian media personality due to her celebrity and the public nature of her relationships. Although Melyssa is said to be single, she has reportedly been in high-profile romances with celebrities like Drake, Flo Rida, and Benzino.

Melyssa during the Hazel Eyez Experience on May 4, 2008 (L). Ford at the Director X Pre-MTV VMAs party at Stone Rose Lounge on August 23, 2013 (R). Photo by Alexander Tamargo (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Melyssa Ford is currently single , focusing on her career and maintaining a low profile about her relationship.

, focusing on her career and maintaining a low profile about her relationship. She has been in romantic relationships with high-profile figures.

Melyssa has appeared in videos with top artists like Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, and Usher.

Melyssa Ford's profile summary

Full name Melyssa Savannah Ford Gender Female Date of birth November 7, 1976 Age 48 years old (as of May 2025) Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, United States Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Height 5 feet 3 inches Weight 54 kg (approx) Mother Oksana Barbara Raisa Ford Siblings One Relationship status Single Education Fairfield Preparatory School and York University Profession Media personality, actress, fashion model, and real estate agent Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram Facebook X (Twitter)

An overview of Melyssa Ford's dating history

Melyssa Ford is currently single and has never been married. She has reportedly been in several high-profile romances with celebrities such as Flo Rida, Drake, and Reggie Bush.

Melyssa Ford at the BET's 2017 American Black Film Festival Honors Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 17, 2017. Photo by Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

1. Flo Rida

Rapper Flo Rida and Melyssa Ford at the 2012 Do Something Awards at Barker Hangar on August 19, 2012, in Santa Monica, California. Photo by Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Full name : Tramar Lacel Dillard

: Tramar Lacel Dillard Date of birth : September 16, 1979

: September 16, 1979 Age: 45 years old (as of May 2025)

45 years old (as of May 2025) Profession: Rapper, songwriter, and singer

Rapper, songwriter, and singer Social media: Instagram

Melyssa dated popular American rapper, songwriter, and singer, Flo Rida, from March 2011 to December 2012. Although not much is known about their relationship, during an interview with YBF, Ford referred to it as doomed, as they had nothing in common. She stated,

I got into that doomed relationship. Cause we’ve nothing in common and our communication was pretty limited.

2. Drake

Melyssa at Beautycon Los Angeles 2019 Pink Carpet on August 10, 2019 (L). Drake at Savage's Freaknik22: The Sequel on October 22, 2022 (R). Photo by Gregg DeGuire, Prince Williams (modified by author)

Full name: Aubrey Drake Graham

Aubrey Drake Graham Date of birth : October 24, 1986

: October 24, 1986 Age: 38 years old (as of May 2025)

38 years old (as of May 2025) Profession : Rapper, singer, and actor

: Rapper, singer, and actor Social media: Instagram

In the late 2000s, popular Canadian rapper Drake was rumoured to be in a relationship with Melyssa. During an appearance on Drink Champs, she refuted their affair claims but expressed her admiration for the God's Plan rapper. Ford said,

Here is the thing, you will never have full confirmation of what really transpired.

She added,

Part of the attraction with him is how smart and surreal a Canadian he was. We spoke the same non-verbal language.

3. André 3000

Melyssa at Red Carpet Beauty Suite at SLS Hotel on February 12, 2012 (L). Andre 3000 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 (R). Photo by Taylor Hill, Paul Archuleta (modified by author)

Full name : André Lauren Benjamin

: André Lauren Benjamin Date of birth: May 27, 1975

May 27, 1975 Age: 49 years old (as of May 2025)

49 years old (as of May 2025) Profession: Rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer

Rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer Social media: Instagram

Melyssa Ford and André 3000 reportedly had an encounter in 2008. André 3000 is an American rapper best known as one-half of the hip-hop duo Outkast, formed in 1992. However, neither party talked about their alleged relationship.

4. Reggie Bush

Reggie Bush (L), Melyssa Ford (C), and Tigger (R) during Hummer & ESPN The Mag Present The Official 3rd Annual Pre-Draft Celebrity BashTM in 2006. Photo by Shareif Ziyadat (modified by author)

Full name: Reginald Alfred Bush II

Reginald Alfred Bush II Date of birth: March 2, 1985

March 2, 1985 Age: 40 years old (as of 2025)

40 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Former NFL running back

Former NFL running back Social media: Instagram

In 2005, Melyssa was in a relationship with Reggie Bush, a former NFL player. The duo dated for a year before calling off their relationship in 2006. Melyssa publicly acknowledged their relationship, confirming during an episode of her podcast, I'm Here for the Food.

5. Ray Benzino

Melyssa Ford at the BET studio on February 3, 2014 (L). Benzino on the set of the video shoot of 'Amazin' on February 02, 2011 (R). Photo by Bennett Raglin, Vallery Jean (modified by author)

Full name: Raymond Scott

Raymond Scott Date of birth: July 18, 1965

July 18, 1965 Age: 59 years old (as of May 2025)

59 years old (as of May 2025) Profession: Television personality, rapper, and record producer.

Television personality, rapper, and record producer. Social media: Instagram

Melyssa Ford had a brief encounter with Ray Benzino, an American television personality, rapper, and record producer. Although Melyssa never spoke about the said relationship, Benzino addressed the nature of their relationship. He said,

Nothing to write home to. As they say old school but she was a video chick in the um in the mid Men video we did with lots I flew from Canada. Wasn’t too much to brag about.

6. Bryan Michael Cox

Melyssa Ford and Bryan Michael Cox during TAO's 6th Anniversary hosted by Nick Cannon at TAO in New York in 2006. Photo by Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Full name: Bryan Michael Cox

Bryan Michael Cox Date of birth: December 1, 1977

December 1, 1977 Age: 47 years old (as of May 2025)

47 years old (as of May 2025) Profession: Record producer and songwriter

Record producer and songwriter Social media: Instagram

Michael Cox dated the Canadian actress between September 2006 and February 2007. Although their romance was short-lived, the couple maintained a close friendship and were spotted attending an Atlantic Records party at the Swaggat Cecconi's restaurant in 2010.

7. Tyrese Gibson

Tyrese Gibson and Melyssa Ford during Beanie Sigel's birthday party - March 6, 2007 at 40-40 Club in New York City, New York, United States. Photo by Johnny Nunez (modified by author)

Full name: Tyrese Darnell Gibson

Tyrese Darnell Gibson Date of birth: December 30, 1978

December 30, 1978 Age: 46 years old (as of May 2025)

46 years old (as of May 2025) Profession: R&B singer and actor

R&B singer and actor Social media: Instagram

In 2007, Tyrese Gibson was rumoured to be Melyssa Ford's boyfriend. However, their relationship was short-lived, and they called it off that same year. The actor married Norma Gibson that same year.

8. Kerry Rhodes

Melyssa at the American Theater of Actors on August 21, 2014 (L). Kerry Rhodes at the Netflix Golden Globes after party on January 8, 2017 (R). Photo by Andrew Toth, Jason LaVeris (modified by author)

Full name: Kerry Rhodes

Kerry Rhodes Date of birth: August 2, 1982

August 2, 1982 Age: 42 years old (as of May 2025)

42 years old (as of May 2025) Profession: Actor and former NFL player

Actor and former NFL player Social media: Instagram

Kerry Rhodes and Melyssa reportedly dated for one month in 2007. Kerry Rhodes is a prominent American actor and former professional football player. Kerry married Australian actress Nicky Whelan on April 15, 2017.

9. Nelly

Rapper Nelly and Model Melyssa Ford at the VMA Style Villa at the Bryant Park Hotel, August 30, 2006, in New York City. Photo by Andrew H. Walker (modified by author)

Full name : Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.

: Cornell Iral Haynes Jr. Date of birth: November 2, 1974

November 2, 1974 Age: 50 years old (as of May 2025)

50 years old (as of May 2025) Profession: Rapper

Rapper Social media: Instagram

In 2006, Ford was rumoured to have hooked up with American rapper Nelly. However, neither party confirmed the nature of their said relationship.

Where is Melyssa Ford now?

Melyssa Ford is currently a luxury real estate agent in Manhattan, New York, after leaving the entertainment industry. She also hosts the podcast Hot and Bothered.

Melyssa Ford at the premiere of "Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" held at The Times Center on January 27, 2024, in New York City. Photo by Kristina Bumphrey (modified by author)

Trivia

Melyssa is of mixed race, with her father having roots in Barbados and her mother of Norwegian and Russian descent.

Ford's films and television shows include Think Like a Man, Three Can Play That Game , and Entourage . From June 2014 to January 2015, she appeared on Bravo's reality TV series Blood, Sweat & Heels .

, and . From June 2014 to January 2015, she appeared on Bravo's reality TV series . Melyssa Ford's net worth is estimated at $2 million.

"Who is Melyssa Ford dating?" has been among the frequently asked questions about the Canadian actress. She has been single since her last known relationship ended years ago. However, Melyssa Ford's boyfriend timeline includes notable names like Flo Rida, Drake, and Reggie Bush.

Source: Briefly News