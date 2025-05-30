Who is Melyssa Ford dating? A look at her high-profile romances
"Who is Melyssa Ford dating?" has been a burning question about the Canadian media personality due to her celebrity and the public nature of her relationships. Although Melyssa is said to be single, she has reportedly been in high-profile romances with celebrities like Drake, Flo Rida, and Benzino.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Melyssa Ford is currently single, focusing on her career and maintaining a low profile about her relationship.
- She has been in romantic relationships with high-profile figures.
- Melyssa has appeared in videos with top artists like Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, and Usher.
Melyssa Ford's profile summary
|Full name
|Melyssa Savannah Ford
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|November 7, 1976
|Age
|48 years old (as of May 2025)
|Place of birth
|Toronto, Ontario, Canada
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, United States
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Height
|5 feet 3 inches
|Weight
|54 kg (approx)
|Mother
|Oksana Barbara Raisa Ford
|Siblings
|One
|Relationship status
|Single
|Education
|Fairfield Preparatory School and York University
|Profession
|Media personality, actress,fashion model, and real estate agent
|Net worth
|$2 million
|Social media
|InstagramFacebookX (Twitter)
An overview of Melyssa Ford's dating history
Melyssa Ford is currently single and has never been married. She has reportedly been in several high-profile romances with celebrities such as Flo Rida, Drake, and Reggie Bush.
1. Flo Rida
- Full name: Tramar Lacel Dillard
- Date of birth: September 16, 1979
- Age: 45 years old (as of May 2025)
- Profession: Rapper, songwriter, and singer
- Social media: Instagram
Melyssa dated popular American rapper, songwriter, and singer, Flo Rida, from March 2011 to December 2012. Although not much is known about their relationship, during an interview with YBF, Ford referred to it as doomed, as they had nothing in common. She stated,
I got into that doomed relationship. Cause we’ve nothing in common and our communication was pretty limited.
2. Drake
- Full name: Aubrey Drake Graham
- Date of birth: October 24, 1986
- Age: 38 years old (as of May 2025)
- Profession: Rapper, singer, and actor
- Social media: Instagram
In the late 2000s, popular Canadian rapper Drake was rumoured to be in a relationship with Melyssa. During an appearance on Drink Champs, she refuted their affair claims but expressed her admiration for the God's Plan rapper. Ford said,
Here is the thing, you will never have full confirmation of what really transpired.
She added,
Part of the attraction with him is how smart and surreal a Canadian he was. We spoke the same non-verbal language.
3. André 3000
- Full name: André Lauren Benjamin
- Date of birth: May 27, 1975
- Age: 49 years old (as of May 2025)
- Profession: Rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer
- Social media: Instagram
Melyssa Ford and André 3000 reportedly had an encounter in 2008. André 3000 is an American rapper best known as one-half of the hip-hop duo Outkast, formed in 1992. However, neither party talked about their alleged relationship.
4. Reggie Bush
- Full name: Reginald Alfred Bush II
- Date of birth: March 2, 1985
- Age: 40 years old (as of 2025)
- Profession: Former NFL running back
- Social media: Instagram
In 2005, Melyssa was in a relationship with Reggie Bush, a former NFL player. The duo dated for a year before calling off their relationship in 2006. Melyssa publicly acknowledged their relationship, confirming during an episode of her podcast, I'm Here for the Food.
5. Ray Benzino
- Full name: Raymond Scott
- Date of birth: July 18, 1965
- Age: 59 years old (as of May 2025)
- Profession: Television personality, rapper, and record producer.
- Social media: Instagram
Melyssa Ford had a brief encounter with Ray Benzino, an American television personality, rapper, and record producer. Although Melyssa never spoke about the said relationship, Benzino addressed the nature of their relationship. He said,
Nothing to write home to. As they say old school but she was a video chick in the um in the mid Men video we did with lots I flew from Canada. Wasn’t too much to brag about.
6. Bryan Michael Cox
- Full name: Bryan Michael Cox
- Date of birth: December 1, 1977
- Age: 47 years old (as of May 2025)
- Profession: Record producer and songwriter
- Social media: Instagram
Michael Cox dated the Canadian actress between September 2006 and February 2007. Although their romance was short-lived, the couple maintained a close friendship and were spotted attending an Atlantic Records party at the Swaggat Cecconi's restaurant in 2010.
7. Tyrese Gibson
- Full name: Tyrese Darnell Gibson
- Date of birth: December 30, 1978
- Age: 46 years old (as of May 2025)
- Profession: R&B singer and actor
- Social media: Instagram
In 2007, Tyrese Gibson was rumoured to be Melyssa Ford's boyfriend. However, their relationship was short-lived, and they called it off that same year. The actor married Norma Gibson that same year.
8. Kerry Rhodes
- Full name: Kerry Rhodes
- Date of birth: August 2, 1982
- Age: 42 years old (as of May 2025)
- Profession: Actor and former NFL player
- Social media: Instagram
Kerry Rhodes and Melyssa reportedly dated for one month in 2007. Kerry Rhodes is a prominent American actor and former professional football player. Kerry married Australian actress Nicky Whelan on April 15, 2017.
9. Nelly
- Full name: Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.
- Date of birth: November 2, 1974
- Age: 50 years old (as of May 2025)
- Profession: Rapper
- Social media: Instagram
In 2006, Ford was rumoured to have hooked up with American rapper Nelly. However, neither party confirmed the nature of their said relationship.
Where is Melyssa Ford now?
Melyssa Ford is currently a luxury real estate agent in Manhattan, New York, after leaving the entertainment industry. She also hosts the podcast Hot and Bothered.
Trivia
- Melyssa is of mixed race, with her father having roots in Barbados and her mother of Norwegian and Russian descent.
- Ford's films and television shows include Think Like a Man, Three Can Play That Game, and Entourage. From June 2014 to January 2015, she appeared on Bravo's reality TV series Blood, Sweat & Heels.
- Melyssa Ford's net worth is estimated at $2 million.
"Who is Melyssa Ford dating?" has been among the frequently asked questions about the Canadian actress. She has been single since her last known relationship ended years ago. However, Melyssa Ford's boyfriend timeline includes notable names like Flo Rida, Drake, and Reggie Bush.
READ ALSO: Drake's girlfriends and dating history
Briefly.co.za shared an article on Drake, full name Aubrey Drake Graham. He is one of the world's most famous rappers today.
When it comes to his dating life, he has been linked to various stars like Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, and Jennifer Lopez. Explore more facts about his dating life.
Source: Briefly News
Bennett Yates (Lifestyle writer) Bennett Yates is a content creator with over six years of working experience in journalism and copywriting. He graduated from the University of Nairobi (2017) with a Bachelor's in Information Technology. In 2023, Bennett finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. He has worked for Briefly.co.za for six years now. He specializes in topics like technology, entertainment, travel, lifestyle and sports. You can reach him via email at bennetyates@gmail.com.