A beautiful young lady is thrilled about obtaining her dream of becoming a medical doctor after years of perseverance

The hard-working woman shared her news on social media and expressed how amped she was about her title changing

Mzansi peeps were quick to shower the newly minted doctor with kind praises in her post’s comment section

A stunning young woman could not be happier about becoming a medical doctor after so much dedication and years of sacrifice.

The pretty doctor captured many hearts. Image: @Reitoomuch.

Source: Twitter

The determined sis shared her amazing news on social media and noted how awesome it felt to have her title changing to ‘doctor’.

The brilliant woman also shared a gorgeous photo of herself alongside the tweet, proving that she’s the embodiment of both brains and beauty.

Twitter user, @Reitoomuch, captioned her post:

“Title change. Guys, I'm officially Dr Sefo. I did it!”

Check out the tweet below:

Netizens showered the new doctor with compliments

Many social media users were wowed by the resilient woman’s big moves and showered her with a ton of praises.

Briefly News compiled some top reactions:

@PrincesMunyai wished her well:

“Congratulations, Dr Sefo.”

@seh_kana wrote:

“You did it! Congrats, Doc.”

@Zama_B02 added:

“Congratulations, baby girl.”

@javnoprod reacted:

“Hey, Doc.”

@ntombz7 is impressed with her beauty and brains combo:

“When beautiful matches brains. Congrats, babes.”

@laurent_jaxon complimented her stunning looks:

“You’re pretty.”

It’s fantastic to see women taking their studies and careers super seriously. This sis is a boss babe many women can look up to and be incredibly proud of.

Source: Briefly News