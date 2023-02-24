One man tried to confess his undying love to a woman and ended up getting his heart smashed

Twitter user @kulanicool shared a video of the man serenading the woman and another man walking out

Fellow men took to the comments to share their sympathize, claiming this is why men are heartless

Love will have you doing wild things. One man turned to old rom-com serenading to try to win the woman of his dreams, but his heart shattered when he realized she was with another man.

Twitter user @kulanicool shared a video of the man serenading the woman of his dreams and another man walking out and embracing the woman. Image: Twitter / @kulanicool

Nothing in life can prepare you for heartbreak, especially when it is a love you have fought your heart and soul for.

Video of man serenading a woman and then getting his heart broken goes viral

Twitter user @kulanicool shared a video of a man standing outside a woman’s house, singing through a microphone, and confessing his love. The sweet moment quickly went up in flames when a man walked out of the house and embraced the woman.

Seeing the poor guy break down in tears will have you thinking someone is chopping onions!

Take a look, and get the tissues ready:

Fellow men sympathize for the man, knowing what heartache like that feels like

Eish, this is not a situation you ever want to be in. Knowing how it feels to see the woman you love with another man, men took to the comments to show their support. Some claim this is exactly why so many men are heartless.

Read some of the comments:

@Matholebula said:

“There's heart break but then this, no words describe it better”

@LusiTan3 said:

“Bazaku hurter Cowboy guy is just being mean.”

@Tshepo591694751 said:

“Lol gents never learn, if you have to go too far, or do abnormal sh*t just to get her, she was never ever meant for you! Even if you do “get her” your relationship is going to be very labour intensive for you! ”

@Akanamali_Myeke said:

“This man is gone! Soul has been torched! ”

@Siya_Sibuyi said:

“This here my friends, is what turns guys into heartless players”

