One man decided to take a humorous approach to the panic of the increasing fuel price

TikTok user @egmondpotgieter showed his very short commute to work and how it costs only R40 in fuel

Mzansi people had a good laugh at the man's funny video and shared what they spend on fuel per month

Spending only R40 on petrol for the whole month?! This funny Mzansi man showed TikTok users how he managed to make his fuel stretch.

TikTok user @egmondpotgieter showed his very short commute to work and how it costs only R40 in fuel. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The price of everything is out of control, largely thanks to the fuel cost. While some can't afford food, others can't afford to get to the shop to buy food in the first place.

Mzansi TikTok user shares how he manages to spend as little as R40 on fuel

TikTok user @egmondpotgieter decided to laugh instead of stressing over the alarming price increase of literally everything. So, he recorded a video showing how he uses as little as R40 on petrol.

The video shows the man in his car, taking people on his journey to work… and only lasts a few seconds. Take a look at the hilarious video:

South Africans laugh at the man's silly video

While the fuel price is no joke, sometimes it is necessary to laugh in hard times. People took to the comments with a giggle.

Read some of the comments:

carlyle davids said:

“That one dude who is showing off ”

esmarie_c said:

“Ugh, I wish mine was only R40 a month. Try R3000 pm.”

Leretia Prins said;

“Oh no you didn't ”

Lindie said:

“ Nooo!”

Aqil said:

“No sick or leave allowed there”

