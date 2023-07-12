This TikTok account shared a cool cleaning product deal that had people flocking to their local Spar

TikTok user @super_savings.f shared a video showing that Spar is selling baskets filled with cleaning products for only R50

Some people were angry that their Spar was not running the special, while others ran to get theirs

This Mzansi saving queen shared a cool cleaning product plug that sent people right to their local Spar. Everyone loves a good deal!

This woman shared a video showing that Spar is selling baskets filled with cleaning products for only R50. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cleaning products can be pricy. So, when a cool deal like this comes around, you best believe people will be on it like white on rice.

SA TikTok savings user shares Handy Andy hamper plug

TikTok user @super_savings.f shared a video showing that Spar is selling baskets filled with cleaning products for only R50. The Handy Andy goodie basket has been marked down from R110 to R50, and this deal is only on until 31 July.

Take a look at this cute cleaning product basket:

Mzansi people couldn’t get on this cleaning product plug fast enough

The comment section was quickly filled with people in disbelief, scrummaging for their car keys to get to their local Spar. Some were annoyed that this special was nowhere to be seen where they live.

Read some of the mixed comments:

Salosh Naidu begged:

“Starwood Spar, please get with the program ”

Carol Thabethe couldn't wait:

“On my way.”

Marietjie felt cheated:

“No, I was at our spar, and it is the normal price”

Mollypoon66 was too late:

“They don't have said out of stock, and it was while stock lasts.”

South African said:

“Goes to show the markup on groceries.”

Source: Briefly News