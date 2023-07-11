A woman thought she found a good deal on Amazon that was worth sharing in South Africa

Kim Kardashian's Skims is a sought-after brand with a sizeable price tag for basics, but a TikTokker found similar products for cheaper

Many people were fascinated as they flooded the post with comments discussing Skims and its value

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

An online shopper thought she would share her latest shopping hack. The woman was unwilling to pay Skim's prices ranging from R1 100 to 1 400 for products in her video.

A TikTok video of a woman sharing Skims dupes from Amazon at half the price goes viral. image: @snipestwins

Source: TikTok

Many people thought the video about Skims was interesting, as it got over 429,000 likes. Netizens had varying opinions about the recommendations in the clip.

Skims compared to similar products on Amazon

Fashion influencer @snipestwins told people they could get items that look similar to skims by Kim Kardashian. In a photo post, she showed that there were some items on Amazon that cost half the price and are made of similar materials, such as spandex in elastane.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Netizens divided about Amazon being rated the same as skins

Many people love to know where they can get good quality dupes. Some comments on the video expressed that they may not be the same since Kim Kardashian's brand is well-known for its tight and snug fit. Others thought people favoured skims simply because it is by an influential celebrity.

xcandy18 said:

"They are different cuts; even the slightest cm make a difference in shape and fit."

Sashitabonita wrote:

"Sorry but they do fit and feel differently from each other. Same listed ingredients doesn’t mean same quality."

Clles added:

"More affordable is always nice…. But I really do like skims and the quality."

zackenzie mickel argued:

"All the people saying that they are different cuts, and stitching can be different. I change in a cm or stitch should not result in a $30 difference."

Faye commented:

"This is a great example of people paying more because they believe something is high end or made nicer. It is so fascinating to me why we do this."

Lady plugs viewers with dupe Fenn bags for way less than original price of R1.6k

Briefly News previously reported that a woman got attention for being a savvy online shopper. Takealot saved the woman some serious coin as she wanted a Fenn bag.

The video of what she found on the online shopping platform was a hit with viewers. A video of the woman got over 2 000 likes.

A woman @madammomy_ posted that she did not break the bank for a Fenn bag. The lady found some dupes on Takealot for R479 compared to the original of R1 576. In the clip, the happy customer showed how roomy the handbag was.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News