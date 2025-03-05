Etzebeth is progressing well from his concussion injury and is expected to be available for selection soon

Kolisi will remain the Springboks’ captain as long as he maintains peak performance

With additional tests added to the 2025 calendar, Rassie Erasmus is ensuring the Springboks are well-prepared

In a recent interview with News24, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus shared some crucial updates on two of South Africa’s top rugby players, Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth, as the team gears up for the 2025 Test season.

With an eye on the 2027 Rugby World Cup, these updates offer clarity on the players' health and their ongoing contributions to the national team.

Eben Etzebeth’s Concussion Recovery and Return to Action

Eben Etzebeth’s ongoing battle with concussion has been a significant concern for both the player and the Springbok team.

According to Rassie Erasmus, Etzebeth’s extended absence has raised questions about his future involvement in the 2025 season.

However, the good news is that Etzebeth is making positive strides toward recovery.

Rassie Erasmus confirmed that the Springbok lock has recently returned to training with the Sharks and is being closely managed by concussion specialists.

While Etzebeth is not yet ready to play, Erasmus expressed confidence that he will be available for selection in the near future, as he is "very close to getting ready to play."

He doesn’t have any symptoms, he went through all the processes… and, according to what I’ve heard, he will be one of the players that will be available.

Erasmus added, quelling concerns about the career-threatening nature of Etzebeth’s injury.

Siya Kolisi’s Continued Leadership Role

Siya Kolisi’s leadership has been a cornerstone for the Springboks, with the captaincy playing a pivotal role in the team’s success, including their victorious 2019 Rugby World Cup campaign.

Rassie Erasmus, in a recent interview, reaffirmed that Kolisi will continue to serve as the team’s captain in 2025, as long as he maintains his peak performance on the field.

Erasmus confirmed that the Springbok management team is focused on Kolisi’s long-term health and career, especially with the next Rugby World Cup in mind.

Kolisi, who recently returned to the Sharks from Racing 92 in France, is being carefully managed to reduce the physical toll on his body.

The decision was made to ensure he remains fit for international rugby in the years ahead.

Kolisi stated that wearing the green-and-gold jersey made him feel like a superhero, giving him the belief that he could achieve anything.

He added that he did not want to lose that feeling and emphasized that whoever wanted to take the jersey from him would have to fight for it.

Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth’s Social Media Banter Delights Fans

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok stars Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth had a lighthearted exchange on social media after returning to training with the Sharks ahead of their United Rugby Championship clash against the Lions.

