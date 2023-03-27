Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambundla posted a video showing love and support for her father

The former president's daughter, Duduzile, posted a video on Twitter of her father doing a traditional Zulu dance

The caption on the video left many people in stitches as Duduzile made it evident that she is proud of her dad

South Africans had much to say about Jacob Zuma and his daughter posting a video of her dad. Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla is proud of her father and wants the world to know.

Jacob Zuma's daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambdudla shared a video of the former South African president doing a traditional Zulu dance. Image: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Online users flooded comments after seeing a video of Jacob Zuma doing the traditional dance in full Zulu attire. Many people cracked jokes about Duduzile's post.

Jacob Zuma gets love from Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla

Duduzile Zuma posted a video of her father, Jacob Zuma, doing a traditional Zulu dance in front of other elders. The loving daughter captioned the video:

"It's not a good idea to wake a sleeping lion."

South Africans have jokes about Jacob Zuma dance video

Duduzile's admiration for her father is well-known among South Africans. Many people joked that they did not think Jacob Zuma was a lion.

@Alphavile2018 commented:

"But wasn't that "lion" terminally ill?"

@Shaun18856923 commented:

"Daddy is powerless ofedile es klaar."

@Who_flungdung commented:

"I see no lions."

@mhayise_mr commented:

"Lengoma always bring tears to my eyes thinking of how @PresJGZuma was betrayed by the people in the ANC."

@CrippyCrippy commented:

"I thought the kitten was terminally ill?"

