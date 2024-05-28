Citizens had zero chill when Nhlanhla Lux was filmed asking South Africans to vote for the ANC in the upcoming general elections

In the video, in which Lux calls the ANC the godfather, he says the future of the country is going to be governed by the ANC

Many South Africans were not impressed and were more interested in what the update was on his family following an alleged bombing at his house

Reitumetse Makwea, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Pretoria, South Africa, has covered local elections, policy changes, the State of the Nation Address and political news at The Citizen and Rekord Noweto for over five years.

Nhlanhla Lux believes the future of the country is still the ANC. Images: Emmanuel Croset/ AFP, Waldo Swiegers/ Bloomberg and Phill Magakoe / AFP.

Nhlanhla Lux felt the wrath of South Africans when he shared a video in which he campaigns for the ANC ahead of Wednesday, 29 May's general elections.

In a video post on MDN News' X profile, Lux said:

"We are not going to be gambling with the future of this country, the future of this country is going to be governed by ANC."

The leader of the former Soweto Parliament received major backlash from South Africans, who pointed out that he likes to flip-flop.

Nhlanhla Lux calls on South Africans to vote ANC

In the video, which amassed hundreds of comments, Lux said: "Our ancestral lineage is one."

"Don't worry about all these small boys from other political parties.

"Do not fear, we are going out to vote for the ANC. Soweto is going to come out in large numbers and make sure we remain a stronghold in Gauteng."

Lux, who was convicted for breaking into an elderly man's house in 2022, said the ANC is the essence of communities. He advised citizens to leave social media, adding that:

"The ANC is the godfather of all homes."

Mzansi makes fun of Nhanhla Lux following video

Lux's call to action didn't convince South Africans. More people were interested in what happened to his family than in his political views.

@africanacademia said:

"Is he done mourning his whole family, which was massacred that time."

@BBK29_ is still mourning Lux's family:

"Till today we're still waiting for the burial day of his entire family members who succumbed to the cat toy bomb"

@TMNLMNKRL had no time for Nhlanhla:

"Nobody listens to this rubbish."

@unisnomden wrote:

"It was hard to believe that you are so low. I was taken up by your hype when you were in Dudula, thinking that you were genuine.

"You manipulated me until you reached this stage. Now I know who you are, boy. Yho!!! Umncane kanje!"

