Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly entered into advanced talks with Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi to take over at the club next season

A Briefly News source confirmed the club have stepped up their pursuit for a coach as they close in on their self-imposed deadline

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to say they want Nabi as coach, while some have grown frustrated over Chiefs' prolonged search

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly close to appointing Tunisian coach Nasreddine Nabi. Image: nabinasreddine

Source: Instagram

Nasreddine Nabi could be named the new Kaizer Chiefs coach after the Tunisian reportedly entered the advanced stages of the interview process.

The Soweto club has been searching for a replacement for Cavin Johnson throughout the season, while Pitso Mosimane's agent and wife, Moira, was recently seen at Naturena.

Nasreddine Nabi is a frontrunner for Kaizer Chiefs job

Chiefs are close to appointing Nabi, according to the tweet below:

According to a Briefly News source, Chiefs have been in contact with a number of coaches and have set themselves a deadline to make an appointment.

The source said:

"The club really wants to hire a new coach before the transfer window opens, so things are moving along quickly to bring somebody in. A new coach will be announced soon."

Fans want Nabi

Amakhosi supporters took to social media to say they want Nabi to take over at the Soweto club next season, while some have grown frustrated by the wait.

Jabu Sithole is sceptical:

"Last year, it was a done deal, and boom, Ntseki happened."

Mapogo M Matakanye wants Nabi:

"This is the coach I will support."

Shaun Mosa backs Nabi:

"Finally. I'm not a Chiefs fan, but this guy will be good for them because of his discipline.

Shiko Molokomme is frustrated:

"They're always in talk, but no action is taken."

Daniel Mthabela isa fan:

“Great coach.”

Doctor Khumalo calls for an arrogant Kaizer Chiefs coach

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo said the next Amakhosi coach needs to be 'arrogant'.

The former Bafana midfielder said Chiefs deserve titles and need a strong-willed coach to deliver silverware.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News