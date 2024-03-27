Xola Mlambo has been without a club since leaving TS Galaxy after only making nine appearances for the club since 2022

Mlambo says club owner Tim Sukazi is the reason why he is still without a club after his relationship with the former agent broke down

Fans have backed Mlambo to find a new club as they believe the 32-year-old still has something to offer

Xola Mlambo has blamed TS Galaxy club owner Tim Sukazi for his short stay at the club. Image: Everything Soccer @ Facebook / Timsukazi @ Instagram

Free agent Xola Mlambo has spoken out over the treatment he received from TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi and says it is why he has no club.

The 32-year-old joined the Rockets, who have players among the top earners in the PSL, in 2022, but after only nine appearances, he was released by the club.

Xola Mlambo felt betrayed by his 'father figure'

Speaking to Times Live, Mlambo said his relationship with Sukazi broke down after he signed with Galaxy, and the hurt was deep, considering the owner was previously the player's agent.

Mlambo said:

"Can you imagine you see a person as a father, the person who has been negotiating your contracts all these times, and you have respect for that person?. But I have zero now because of what he did, what he would say and how he behaved."

Mlambo is not done with football

Despite not having a club, Mlambo is not ready to hang up his boots and believes there is life after Galaxy, whose coach, Saed Ramovic, was backed by Bernard Parker.

“Tim was my agent, and I am not speaking ill about him, but I found myself in a predicament because what he said when I joined the team and what he did and said when I left the team contributed to me being without a team.”

Fans want to see Mlambo on the field again

During his career, Mlambo played for Orlando Pirates, AmaZulu, and Bidvest Wits, and local fans fondly remember him.

Mawose Tubhane was a fan:

"What a fantastic player."

Tumza Mpelo thinks Mlambo can still deliver:

"I still believe he can offer more to the game."

Khululekani Kusta Ntolosi remembers him fondly:

"He gave us Orlando Pirates Football Club memories to keep."

Lekhobola Dansley Motopo Leeu believes what Mlambo said:

"Yeah dats true boy."

Tokollo Chego was impressed by Mlambo:

"What a player, marvellous to watch."

