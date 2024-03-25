More "drama" prevailed between Scorpion Kings, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa

A close source shared that DJ Maphorisa has been allegedly taking credit for Kabza's success

Another source disclosed that their beef worsened when Kabza De Small got married to his wife, Kamogelo Moropa

More beans were spilt about the alleged drama between Kabza and Madumoney was revealed. Image: @kabelomotha, @djmaphorisa

The friendship of two amapiano giants, Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, has many people talking on social media about what is going on between them, and a close source to the pair has revealed some information about the friendship.

Kabza and Maphorisa allegedly not on speaking terms

Social media has been buzzing recently as Maphorisa and his friend Kabza De Small have been the talk of town. This came after Madumoney lashed out after being constantly asked about Kabza De Small and his whereabouts.

Recently, according to ZiMoja, a close source to the DJs shared with them that Phori allegedly took credit for Kabza's success and that they are no longer on speaking terms.

The source said:

"The drama between the two was mainly caused by Maphorisa, who claims to have made Kabza the superstar that he is today, forgetting that Kabza worked very hard to build a name for himself, even during the time he still lived in Alex."

Other sources also shared with the publication that the two had been beefing for a long time, and they don't even do gigs together anymore. Another source disclosed that their beef worsened when Kabza De Small got married to his wife, Kamogelo Moropa:

"As someone he was closed to, he expected some support from Maphorisa, but he felt he didn't get the kind of support he wanted from him. He felt some type of way about that, but didn't want to start drama by confronting him, so he kept quiet and even now he is keeping his distance from him."

Netizens react to the drama between Kabza and Maphorisa

The news and gossip page MDNews also shared the news about the alleged drama brewing between the two amapiano giants on their Twitter (X) page.

Many netizens reacted to their alleged brewing feud on social media. See some of the comments below:

@SchoolsinNaija wrote:

"Truth is like pregnancy, you can't hide it forever. In the coming days, more facts will emerge."

@Kearabile_ said:

"Truth will come to light one day. Phori is not a god."

@Dingswayo_N responded:

"Phori is bossy and greedy."

@sabelostorm commented:

"I know Lord Phori is the one who is wrong."

@Irvin_Nhlanhla_ mentioned:

"Without Kabza De Small amapiano sound is nothing.... Maphorisa is just a cash cow milking his way to the bank by using others talent. With or without Maphorisa kabza still remains the king of amapiano."

@BonoloAnne replied:

"I'm not surprised though, countless times Maphorisa has gone live on Instagram claiming he invented Amapiano, that he paved way for all piano artists and producers. Then currently falling out doesn't really surprise me, Maphorisa is too greedy."

