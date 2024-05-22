TS Galaxy have filed court papers to charge Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena for defamatory over alleged comments made by the PSL champion

Police had to separate Sundowns and Galaxy staff members after their 1-1 draw on Tuesday, 21 May 2024.

Local football fans took to social media to say the matter should never land in court as it is a football matter

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rhulani Mokwena faces a legal battle over comments made about TS Galaxy's Sead Ramovic. Image: Phill Magakoe/Getty Images and seadramovic79 @ Instagram

Source: UGC

The war of words between TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic and Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Rhulani Mokwena could land in court.

Both coaches were involved in a verbal fight after Mokwena accused Ramovic of foul play during Downs' 3-0 victory over Galaxy on Monday, 29 April 2024.

TS Galaxy issued court papers to Rhulani Mokwena

Watch the Galaxy and Sundowns fight on Tuesday, 21 May, in the video below:

According to SABC Sport, a Galaxy statement said the club have followed through on their promise to take legal action against Mokwena.

The club statement read:

"In the circumstances, we are instructed to demand, as we hereby do, that Mr. Mokwena and, by extension, Sundowns immediately retract the impugning statements, and publish an unconditional, prominent and appropriate public apology in both videographic and written forms, which should be prominently published on all prominent football social and other media platforms [including that of Sundowns], be it print and/or electronic."

Local football fans want the matter out of court

Mzansi football supporters said the matter between Galaxy and Sundowns should not end up in court, while on Tuesday, 21 May, both sides had to be separated by police during a 1-1 draw .

Vusi Nhlangothi is concerned:

"Football matters in courts? FIFA, SAFA, CAF & PSL won't appreciate this one."

Leo Mkhize predicted a tense affair:

"I knew this was going to come back on this game."

Plan Mkhize says Downs should not be worried:

"Sead won't win."

Nkhululeko Mthimkhulu is saddened by the matter:

"It will end in tears."

Lebohang Mathe supports Galaxy:

"Good."

Sead Ramovic edges closer to the Kaizer Chiefs' job

As reported by Briefly News, TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic will have an interview to take over as Kaizer Chiefs coach next season.

The German, a former Wolfsburg goalkeeper, is among the candidates to replace Chiefs interim coach Cavin Johnson.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News