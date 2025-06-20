Mamelodi Sundowns face European giants Borussia Dortmund in a high-stakes FIFA Club World Cup group match

Defender Divine Lunga says the Brazilians are underdogs, but warns Dortmund not to underestimate them

Football analyst Thabo Mahlangu tells Briefly News this is Sundowns’ chance to show how far they’ve come globally

As Mamelodi Sundowns prepare to lock horns with Borussia Dortmund in their second FIFA Club World Cup match this Saturday, the South African giants are embracing their role as underdogs, but they’re not backing down.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Marcelo Allende carries the attack against Ulsan HD in a high-tempo Club World Cup encounter in Orlando. Image: Eston Parker

Source: Getty Images

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, football analyst Thabo Mahlangu unpacked what this encounter means for the African champions and the broader narrative of continental football on the world stage.

“This is more than just a fixture, it’s a litmus test. Dortmund represent the elite of Europe. Sundowns now have a chance to show how far they’ve come.” Mahlangu shared.

Dortmund clash is a real measure of progress

Sundowns entered the tournament from the bottom seeding pot. At the same time, Borussia Dortmund, UEFA’s third-highest ranked team in the last four-year cycle, were placed in Pot 2, alongside the likes of Chelsea, Inter Milan, and Atletico Madrid.

“These are the kinds of matches that sharpen a team’s edge. It’s one thing to dominate domestically or in CAF competitions. It’s another to go toe-to-toe with clubs who live in the Champions League,” Mahlangu continued.

Sundowns will look to build on their encouraging result against Ulsan HD, knowing the Dortmund fixture presents a different beast entirely.

Lunga: “People know who Sundowns are”

Left-back Divine Lunga echoed the sentiment of confidence in the face of stiff opposition.

“Everyone knows what Dortmund are capable of , they’re big guns. We might be underdogs, but where we come from, people know who Mamelodi Sundowns are," he told Briefly News.

Lunga also revealed that Dortmund head coach Niko Kovač acknowledged Sundowns in a recent interview.

“He spoke about us. That already tells you they’re taking us seriously. It won’t be an easy game for them.”

Eyes on Fluminense after Dortmund

Sundowns will wrap up their group stage journey against Fluminense, the 2023 Copa Libertadores winners and top seeds in Group F, on 25 June at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

“Every game at this level adds weight to Sundowns’ global reputation. This is the evolution of African club football, and it’s happening in front of our eyes," Mahlangu said.

Iqraam Rayners celebrates his opening goal with Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Arthur Sales during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Group F football match against Ulsan HD. Image: Patricia De Melo Moreira

Source: Getty Images

Thembinkosi Lorch shines for Wydad Casablanca

Briefly News previously reported that Thembinkosi Lorch stole the spotlight in Wydad Casablanca’s 2-0 loss to Manchester City at the FIFA Club World Cup, delivering a standout performance full of hunger, flair, and aggression.

On loan from Mamelodi Sundowns, the South African winger impressed with his fearless approach and creativity, raising questions about a potential permanent move to the Moroccan giants.

While Wydad struggled overall, Lorch emerged as the team’s brightest spark, using the global stage to remind the football world of his talent and push for redemption after years of inconsistency.

