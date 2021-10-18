Bonang Matheba dropped her management team, Celebrity Services Africa, after having allegedly seen some “red flags” that did not sit well with her

Speaking to a publication, Bonang shared how she came to find out about the triggers and wanted to share some advice with others

Bonang explained how important it is to have your own team to check everything you do with the agency and to make sure everything you do has a paper trail to back it

Bonang Matheba became the talk of Mzansi yet again after dropping her management team, Celebrity Services Africa. Turns out, Queen B had good reason to do so, and she spilt all the tea.

Bonang Matheba is embroiled in a multimillion-rand fight over her sparkling wine brand House of BNG, which her camp claims she was muscled out of by her former agency. Image: @bonang

Speaking to TimesLIVE, Bonang shared how she managed to eventually see all the “red flags” that had her dropping Celebrity Services Africa (CSA).

Bonang took accountability for not having sussed the agency out as well as she should have, however, she was young and none the wiser.

Having gone through what she has, B wanted to share her lessons with others so that they too do not have to fail before they learn. Bonang spat some wisdom during the interview.

Bonang put this out to all “creatives and talent and business start-ups and young people entering entertainment”. She advised them to get their “own independent lawyers and other experts” so that they do not get clouded by those working for the agency, “this is critical” – she learnt the hard way.

After hiring her own team is when the “red flags” started popping up and Bonang decided to cut the agency. Bonang said that this “was key for me to identify some issues.”

Another piece of advice that Bonang gave, one that many Mzansi celebs have been hit with, is getting things in writing. It is so important!

Reports claim that the battle is alleged as a result of Bonang’s extremely successful sparkling wine brand, House of BNG. This is Bonang’s baby and best believe she will do anything to protect it.

Nando’s jumps on Bonang Matheba for firing management team

Mzansi’s restaurant, Nando's, is once again grabbing the attention of local social media users for their funny clapback at one of their clients regarding Bonang Matheba's announcement. The well-known radio and television personality headed online to share a story on developments regarding her career.

Matheba announced that she terminated her contract with CSA, Celebrity Services Africa, and the post attracted massive attention from many newspapers and her followers.

However, the food store was asked by one social media user how they missed such a big story and the PR team didn’t waste time in hitting back. Matheba announced:

“Today I announce that I have terminated the contract with them and they no longer represent me or any of my business ventures. Should you require my services, please contact me directly.”

