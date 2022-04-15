The legal battle that started in 2021 between media personality Bonang Matheba and her former management company, CSA Globally, continues

Bonang opened up about how the pandemic was the eye-opening experience she needed to know what was going on with her brand and the management company

She said she will reveal what happened between the two parties one day, but she knows what she has to say will be unbelievable to her followers

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

No one has an influence on how South African girls live like radio and TV personality Bonang Matheba. The millionaire presenter introduced drinking champagne on her reality show Being Bonang in 2017.

Shortly after that the second season aired in 2018, the presenter launched her champagne brand BNG from the House of BNG. Many were skeptical about the ownership of her brand, but the host opened up more about it.

Bonang continues to fight her champagne brand, House of BNG. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

In 2021, Bonang announced on Twitter via a live Spaces audio that she has parted ways with her management company, CSA Globally. The award-winning host shared that the reason she terminated her contract with her management company is because of Covid-19, which showed her the true colours of the people she worked with.

She says had the pandemic not happened, she wouldn't have known what was going on with her brand and she will soon reveal everything but people will be in disbelief. She also touched on the legal battle that is going on with BNG and what fans can expect from the brand this year.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

"There was and still is a huge legal battle around BNG that is still ongoing. I can't say too much because the matter is subjudice. But BNG here is doing well. It is my brand; my heart and soul and we are launching something major.

"There will come a time when I will explain what exactly happened to me and people need to learn from it. It's a lesson I learned and it's a mistake that anyone can make and because we trust people, we end up in complicated situations."

According to the South African, it was alleged that Bonang's Management company CSA Globally negotiated with House of BNG directly and cut the former Live host as a shareholder. CSA Globally responded back to the accusations and said Bonang breached many contracts they have with her.

"For the record @Bonang, Ms Matheba is currently in breach of multiple contacts with various clients as she has been derelict to these brands and indeed her own for the past six months."

Red carpet looks at The Real Housewives of Lagos premiere in Sandton have Mzansi reacting to celebs in awe

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Queen B of SA was in the country to host 'The Real Housewives of Lagos' exclusive launch party in Sandton. Mzansi was ecstatic to find out about the event as the host hasn't been on our screens or airwaves in a while.

The launch party was on Thursday, 7 April and South African celebrities attended alongside the cast of Real Housewives of Durban, Laconco and Annie. Also spotted at the event was the cast members of the new reality show, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo and Mirriam Timmer.

Mzansi artists Sjava, DBN Gogo and Mafikizolo kept the guests entertainment and included on the lineup was Nigerian musicians DJ Don Ayo and Pheelz. Tweeps raved about Mihalli and Lasizwe's looks at the event and said they understood the assignment. They ultimately gave the best dressed titled to Big Brother Mzansi's Libo.

Source: Briefly News