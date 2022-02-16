LOL: Donald Responds to Peep Claiming He’s The Big Hash’s Biological Father

South African singer Donald has responded to a peep who claimed he is the biological father of young rapper, The Big Hash

According to reports, rapper Flex Rabanyan posted a collage of Donald and the hip-hop artist and claimed they are father and son

Along with laughing emojis, the Over The Moon hitmaker found the rumour funny and did not agree nor deny that he's The Big Hash's dad

Donald has taken to social media to respond to a peep claiming he is the father of The Big Hash. The peep shared that the R&B singer is the biological dad of the young rapper.

A peep claims Donald is The Big Hash’s biological dad. Image: @donaldindenial, @thebighash

Source: Instagram

The troll shared a collage of Donald and The Big Hash on his timeline when he made the claims. Many peeps agreed that the Over The Moon hitmaker and the hip-hop artist look alike.

Seeing all the comments, Donald took to Twitter and shared the screenshot of rapper Flex Rabanyan's post on his timeline, reports SAHipHopMag. He laughed off the claims. Along with laughing out loud emojis, Donald responded:

"SA hip hop is always whyling, which one is this one now?"

Peeps took to Donald's comment section to share their comments on his post. They agreed that they look like father and son in the collage.

@MinoBlack_sa said:

"You’re an R&B/House sensation, of cos you’ve got kids you don’t know about."

@emily_teffoME wrote:

"You look together."

@clinton51853977 commented:

"Must be sharing a father or someone in their family tree."

@RKholophe said:

"Uncle Don, ke papa ka Hash."

@TheRealSpongie wrote:

"Mara? Sure sure he's not your son?"

@SiyandaCele17 added:

"This has to be the best fan theory ever."

Empire star Jussie Smollett features on Donald's latest album

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Donald announced that US musician Jussie Smollet is one of the artists featured on his new album, Dreams. The excited Mzansi musician dropped the new project on Friday, 22 October.

The US star is popular around the globe and in Mzansi for his role in the epic American drama series, Empire. The superstar portrays the character of Jamal Lyon in the TV show.

TshisaLIVE reports that Donald took to Instagram to reveal his good news. Along with a picture of Jussie Smollet, he captioned his post:

"The sixth and final artist featured on #DreamsAlbum is the amazing Jussie Smollett."

