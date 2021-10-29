King Von's net worth, life story, cause of death, family, Lil Durk, profiles

King Von was an American rapper and songwriter who was thrust into the music scene after his talented rap game caught Lil Durk's attention. Lil Durk admitted him to his record label, and true to his word, King Von released hits that earned him a title in the competitive scene. Details of King Von's net worth demystify unknown facts about him.

King Von was born in the southern side of Chicago, known for its high crime rates. During his teen years, he got into crime and was in and out of jail. In 2018, he sought solace in music and chose to pursue it as a career. However, his dream was cut short after his untimely death. So, what was King Von's net worth?

King Von's profiles

King Von's real name: Dayvon Daquan Bennett

Dayvon Daquan Bennett Nickname: King Von

King Von Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 9th August 1994

9th August 1994 Date of death: 6th November 2020

6th November 2020 Age at time of death: 26

26 Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, U.S.

Chicago, Illinois, U.S. Place of death: Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.

Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. Occupations: Songwriter, rapper

Songwriter, rapper Genres: Trap, drill, hip hop, gangsta rap

Trap, drill, hip hop, gangsta rap Years active: 2018-2020

2018-2020 Labels: Only the Family, EMPIRE

Only the Family, EMPIRE Associated acts: Only the Family

Only the Family King Von's height in cm: 176 cm

176 cm Net worth: $750,000

$750,000 Instagram: kingvonfrmdao

King Von's biography

King Von was born in August 1994 and died in November 2020. He passed on one week after releasing his debut album, which topped the US Indie chart. Before his death, he had been in the music scene for two years and had released two mixtapes. His collaborations with Lil Durk played a significant role in propelling him to the limelight.

King Von's age

Dayvon Daquan Bennett was born on 9th August 1994 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. He was twenty-six years old when he died.

The story of King Von

Dayvon Bennett was born to Taesha and Walter E Bennett. His father was in and out of his life due to incarcerations. He eventually died when King Von was eleven years old. He often paid tribute to his father through his songs.

Dayvon Daquan Bennett went to jail for the first time when he was sixteen, marking his long course of legal problems. In 2014, he was accused of being involved in a shooting that led to one person being killed and another wounded. Luckily, the jury acquitted him. Months later, he took up rapping and later landed the opportunity to work with Lil Durk.

King Von's songs

What was King Von famous for? Lil Durk signed Bennett to his record label in 2018. The song, Crazy Store saw him climb the levels to stardom.

King Von released Grandson, Vol. 1, his 15 track mixtape which featured Lil Durk in 2019. The mixtape received moving support from fans and secured the 75th position on the Billboard 200 and the 27th position on the Hip Hop/R&B albums chart in 2019.

These are some of the other songs that he released:

2 A.M.

Rolling featuring YNW Melly

featuring YNW Melly Pressin featuring Sada Baby

featuring Sada Baby Took Her to the O

Grandson for President

Why He Told

All These Niggas

How It Go featuring Lil Durk

In October 2020, he released his debut studio album, Welcome to O'Block, which had 16 tracks.

King Von and Lil Durk

Is King Von related to Lil Durk? No, the duo were not related by blood. They were life-long friends who worked together on several musical projects. After Dayvon's death, Lil Durk revealed he had a custom set of memory tags made to pay tribute to his deceased friend.

King Von's death

What killed King Von? On 6th November 2020, at 2:15 am, Dayvon was involved in a squabble with one Quando Rondo outside of a nightclub in Atlanta. The dispute escalated and Dayvon was shot. He was rushed to a hospital in critical condition and passed on later that day while undergoing surgery.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, seven people were affected in the shootout, and another two died. Timothy Leeks, one of the victims in the incident, was in police custody as the main suspect behind King Von's cause of death.

Dayvon Daquan Bennett was laid to rest in Chicago, Illinois, on 14th November 2020.

King Von's net worth

How much is King Von worth? The American rapper and songwriter died one week after releasing his debut album. At the time of his death, he had a net worth of around $750,000.

These details of King Von's net worth highlight the life of the fallen hero who was getting to the peak of his career. He was included in the Memoriam montage during the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. His legacy lives through his music.

