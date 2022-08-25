South African soapie fans most likely know of the local drama 7de Laan, which has reached iconic status over the years. Whether you watch the show or not, its gripping storylines and talented actors have made it a household name in the country, with many local actors achieving major success after appearing in the series. One of those undeniably talented actors is Duane Williams. So, what is there to know about him?

The actor regularly keeps in touch with his fans on his social media platforms.

Source: UGC

According to the IMDb website, 7de Laan decided to open an internship programme In 2017 to help younger, less experienced actors get their foot into the door of the entertainment world. Duane was one of those actors who joined and went on to star as the character 'Vernon' during season 19 of the show, and his character's debut was on Thursday, 19 October 2017. Before going into further details on his career moves, here is a basic summary of him.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Duane Notcutt-Williams Nickname Duane Date of birth 1990 (date and month unknown) Age 32 years old in 2022 Zodiac sign Unknown Birthplace Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence Cape Town, Western Cape, South Africa (unconfirmed) Current nationality South African Marital status Married to Cleo Notcutt-Williams Ethnicity Biracial Gender Male Weight Unknown Height 170 cm Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Unknown Siblings Unknown Profession Actor, dancer, choreographer Education Unknown Native language Afrikaans, fluent in English Net worth Unknown Social media pages @iamduanewilliams on Instagram @DuaneWilliamsSA on Twitter

Luckily, Duane Williams’ hardworking philosophy saw other commercial success besides being featured in the local drama series. He also landed international acting and dancing roles in productions like the Universal films Honey 3 and Bring It on 6 and the Warner Brothers film A Cinderella Story. The following information is some more in-depth details we could find on him.

Duane Williams' age

There has been no confirmation of his age, but according to his social media profiles, the actor was born in 1990, making him 32 years old as of 2022.

Duane Williams' nationality

The actor was born and bred in Cape Town, a city in the Western Cape province of South Africa. Although unconfirmed, it is believed that he currently resides there.

Duane Williams' partner

According to his social media, he is married to a fellow creative, Cleo Notcutt-Williams. Cleo describes herself on social media as a creative director, entrepreneur, choreographer, dancer and teacher.

He and his wife are constantly posting loved-up photos on Instagram.

Source: UGC

Duane Williams' career

Besides the above-mentioned international shows along with 7de Laan, Duane Williams' Blood & Water casting is another way in which you can expect to see the star's skilful acting. Here is a full list of Duane Williams' TV roles in which he stars and features:

Ak'siSpaza

7de Laan

Blood & Water

Honey 3

Bring It on 6

A Cinderella Story

Duane Williams' profiles

You can find him under @iamduanewilliams on Instagram, with 7,761 followers. His Twitter handle is @DuaneWilliamsSA, with 84 followers, although he is not very active on the platform.

Duane Williams is a local hidden gem in acting. Although he made a name for himself through 7de Laan, his other international acting gigs show he is just starting in the acting world with a seemingly long, successful career ahead of him.

