Who is Shaniqua Tompkins? Everything you ought to know about 50 Cent's ex-wife

Shaniqua Tompkins the ex-girlfriend of the famous rapper, actor, and businessman Curtis James Jackson III, professionally known as 50 Cent. Shaniqua, like her ex-boyfriend, started and rose from the slumps and streets to become popular. She is a smart woman who utilised every opportunity to ride on the popularity of her relationship with the famous rapper to gain fame and relevance in the entertainment industry.

Recently, Shaniqua Tompkins became a highly searched personality on the internet. All thanks to the lasting feud that has long been between her and 50 Cent, which seems as though it is about getting their son embroiled in the feud. Over time, 50 Cent's ex has become an important media personality, with her Twitter bio describing her as an entrepreneur, philanthropist, mogulista, and visionary.

Shaniqua Tompkins' profiles and bio

Full name Shaniqua Tompkins Gender Female Date of birth 17th September 1975 Age 47 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Queens, New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Black Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 9" Height in centimetres 176 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Unmarried Ex-boyfriend Curtis James Jackson (50 Cent) Children 2 Profession Entrepreneur Net worth $3 million Shaniqua Tompkins' Instagram @shaniqua_tompkins

Background information

50 Cent's ex, Shaniqua Tompkins, was born in Queens, New York, United States of America. Her date of birth is 17th September 1975, and she is 47 years old as of 2022. The schools she attended and her qualifications obtained are not readily available on the internet, and she has yet to disclose them in any interview.

The popular entrepreneur also has not disclosed any details about her family. As a result, nothing is known about Shaniqua Tompkins' parents. However, her younger sibling is known as Ayanna Laws, and she is only 28 years old. Shaniqua and Ayanna are 19 years apart but have a stable and beautiful relationship.

Shaniqua Tompkins' career

Tompkins has a professional career that spans many fields, both in business and in the entertainment world, showing what versatile a person she is. In 2012, Tompkins was announced to be among the upcoming stars to appear in a TLC reality show about famous exes who stood and helped their ex-partners. The show was named Starter Wives, and Shaniqua was well-featured before the show stopped.

Again, in 2016, her career in the entertainment industry was boosted when she co-hosted a podcast show with Liza Morales, the ex-wife of erstwhile basketball player Lamar Odom. The show was tagged 2 Queens from Queen.

Relationship with 50 Cent

Shaniqua first met the hip-hop magnate when he was addressed as Curtis Jackson, a freshly paroled, unemployed, want-to-be rapper. Tompkins assisted 50 in his recovery following an assassination attempt on him.

Though Shaniqua could not bag the title of 50 cent's first wife, their relationship resulted in a pregnancy, and she gave birth to 50 Cent's first child, Marquise Jackson, on 13th October 1997. She also gave birth to a daughter, Mia.

50 Cent has mentioned multiple times that his son transformed his life and inspired him to strive hard and be the parent he lacked. Sadly, 50 Cent and Shaniqua Tompkins' live-in relationship was less than successful, and they parted ways.

In 2008, Shaniqua Tompkins' house, where she lived with her children in New York, was almost razed. She accused the rapper of orchestrating the catastrophe, claiming he plotted to murder her and his kid.

Sometimes in 2009, after Shaniqua Tompkins' divorce, she filed a lawsuit against 50 Cent demanding $50 million after he allegedly promised to take care of her throughout the rest of her life. The lawsuit was ultimately rejected, but Shaniqua was awarded $25,000 per month in child support until Marquise turned 18 in 2015. Tompkins was also awarded a $2.4 million mansion belonging to the famous rapper in New York.

The TLC reality show, which stopped in 2012, resulted from the cease-and-desist order filed by 50 Cent against the firm to stop his ex-girlfriend from putting up what took place in their past affairs in the limelight. Recently, Shaniqua Tompkins and 50 Cent's son, Marquise, said the money his father gives him is not enough to sustain him. Still, the father fired back that his son was being manipulated and admonished that he should find a job instead of depending on him at his age.

Net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Shaniqua Tompkins' net worth is around $3 million. She has acquired some of her fortunes through her business endeavours and roles in the entertainment industry.

Shaniqua Tompkins, an American millionaire ex-girlfriend of the famous rapper 50 Cent, has come far after her separation from her live-in relationship. She has dedicated a good chunk of her time to ensuring that fellow women find their strength and courage anytime.

