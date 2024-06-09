Jake Knapp's girlfriend: Everything to know about Makena White

Jake Knapp is a professional golfer from the United States of America. He has competed in events on the Korn Ferry Tour and the PGA Tour Canada, among others. Knapp played college golf at UCLA, where he had a successful amateur career before turning professional. In addition to his thriving career, Jake’s personal life has piqued the interest of his admirers, who are keen to know the special woman in his life. So, who is Jake Knapp's girlfriend?

A picture of Jake Knapp on the golf course (L). Makena White during the award ceremony in February 2024 (R). Photo: @DayzeMedia, @knapptime_ltd on X, Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jake’s girlfriend, Makena White, is a vascular surgery sales representative based in Canada. She gained widespread recognition following her romantic relationship with the American professional golfer. Jake Knapp and Makena White were first seen together during a golf tournament in early 2024. Here is everything you need to know about Makena White and her relationship with the golf star.

Makena White’s profile summary

Full name Makena White Gender Female Year of birth 18 July 1998 Age 26 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth Canada Current residence Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Jake Knapp School and university St. Joseph High School, McMaster University Profession Sales representative Social media X (Twitter) Facebook

Who is Jake Knapp’s girlfriend?

The professional golfer has been in a romantic relationship with Makena White. The two have reportedly been dating since August 2023. They went public with their relationship when Knapp got his first PGA Tour victory at the Mexico Open in February 2024.

Fast five facts about Makena White. Photo: @makenawhitee on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Makena White's early life and parents

The Canadian sales representative, Makena White (age 26 years old as of 2024), was born on 18 July 1998, as per her X (Twitter) profile. Her parents, Crystal Barrington and Mark married on September 25, 1991. Her mother, Crystal, passed away in April 2022 from Alzheimer's.

In a post in 2019, Makena shared a YouTube video with the caption:

We share our family's story with Alzheimers in hopes of raising awareness & funds for Alzheimers disease and other forms of dementia.

Education

Makena completed her high school education at St. Joseph High School in Ottawa, Canada. In her senior year, she served as the Athletic Council president, where she promoted the school's sports initiatives and raised funds for its programs.

After high school, she enrolled at McMaster University, a public research university in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. She graduated in 2019 with an honour’s degree in communications and software engineering.

Jake Knapp's current official PGA TOUR headshot. Photo: Jennifer Perez

Source: Getty Images

What does Makena White do for a living?

Upon graduating from university, golfer Knapp’s girlfriend began a career in surgical sales. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has been working in the field since 2021. She is currently working full-time as a sales representative with LeMaitre Vascular, a medical device company in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. She has held the position since October 2022.

The celebrity girlfriend formerly worked as a surgical sales specialist at Hologic, Inc., in Ontario, Canada, from October 2021 to January 2023. She also served as a sales representative at Labatt Breweries of Canada between January 2020 and December 2021. Before that, she was a legal administrative intern at Colonnade BridgePort for five months.

Besides her career as a sales representative, Makena is an avid sports fan. She frequently shares photos on Instagram and X (Twitter) of herself golfing, hiking, snowboarding, or attending hockey games with her dad. In the spring of 2021, the medical sales rep resumed golfing after a break. In a now-deleted X post, Makena wrote:

I was a good little golfer as a kid. But from 16-21 I picked up a club maybe 5x total, I had no interest, now here I am at 23, obsessed with the sport again & today I got my 1st set of 'big kid' clubs.

Who is Jake Knapp?

Jake Knapp is an American professional golfer who has competed in various golf tournaments, primarily on developmental tours. He played college golf at UCLA. He has also competed in various golf tours, including the Mackenzie Tour (PGA Tour Canada) and the Korn Ferry Tour, which is a developmental tour for the PGA Tour.

Throughout his professional career, Knapp has had several notable performances, including top finishes in tournaments on the Mackenzie Tour.

How old is Jake Knapp?

The American-born golfer is 30 years old as of 2024. He was born on 31 May 1994 in Costa Mesa, California, United States of America.

Makena White is a vascular surgery sales representative from Canada. She is widely recognised as Jake Knapp's girlfriend. Her boyfriend is an American professional golfer, and they have been dating since August 2023.

READ ALSO: Nicole Flenory: All you should know about Big Meech’s little sister

Briefly.co.za recently published Nicole Flenory’s biography. She is an American interior designer and decorator best known as Big Meech’s younger sister. Nicole’s sister, Big Merch, is widely known as the founder of the money laundering and drug trafficking organization Black Mafia Family (BMF).

Nicole Flenory was born to Charles and Lucille Flenory. Despite her biological association with the BMF founders, Nicole did not succumb to pressure to join the gang even when millions started coming in. Little is known about the celebrity sister as she prefers a life away from the internet’s prying eyes. Discover more details about her in this article.

Source: Briefly News