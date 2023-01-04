Meet Max Baer Jr.'s ex-wife, actress Joanne Kathleen Hill

American actor, director, and producer Max Baer Jr. is an acting legend in Hollywood, best known for his role as the dim-witted Jethro Bodine on the hit sitcom The Beverly Hillbillies. The show aired on 26 September 1962 and saw significant commercial success over nine seasons. Through this newfound fame, fans wanted to know about life and now ex-wife Joanne Kathleen Hill. Here is what we know about them as individuals and as a former couple.

Actress Joanne Hill is said to have also dabbled in the industry during the duo met, but there are no official credits to her name online or through any other sources. Information on Joanne's personal life is also limited, but here is what in depth research reveals about her.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Joanne Kathleen Hill Age 69-79 (estimated) Birthplace Undisclosed city in America Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current nationality American Marital status Divorced Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Hair colour Blonde (going grey) Profession Former dancer, former actress Native language English Net worth $9.3 million to $11 million

Joanne Hill’s obituary is a popular keyword when searching for her online, prompting those to wonder if she is still alive. According to multiple sources, she is still alive as of the time of writing. For those wondering, Max Baer Jr. is still alive and well too. Although the information is limited on her, here is what else we know about the former dancer and her famous ex-husband.

Is Max Baer married?

According to multiple reports, Max Jr. met his now ex-wife in 1965 while he was on Sunset Boulevard and saw her photo on a billboard. He allegedly appeared at her door on Valentine's Day to meet her; the rest is history.

Max Baer Jr. and Joanne Kathleen Hill got married in 1966, but the marriage was not built to last, and the couple unfortunately divorced in 1971. Max Baer Jr.'s father was married twice, once to Mary Ellen Sullivan between 1935 and 1959 and Dorothy Dunbar from 1931 to 1933.

Who is Max Baer Jr.’s wife?

At the time of writing in 2023, Max Baer Jr.’s partner is unconfirmed, and it appears he is not married.

Max Baer Jr.’s children

Sources reveal Max never seemed to remarry, and he never went on to have any children. It is not known if Joanne has any children of her own.

What is Max Baer’s net worth?

In 2023, Max Baer Jr.’s net worth is most widely reported at $50 million, thanks to his iconic TV roles throughout his career.

Joanne Kathleen Hill’s age

There is no confirmed birthdate or year for the actress, but most online sources estimate her to be somewhere in her 70s as of 2023.

Joanne Kathleen Hill’s net worth

Sources vary, but most online outlets report her net worth between $9.3 million and $11 million. But this amount has not been confirmed.

Much about Joanne Kathleen Hill remains a mystery, but by all accounts, she was Max's last wife and made a lasting impression on him.

