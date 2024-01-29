Female beach volleyball is a popular and exciting sport that features teams of two female players competing against each other on a sand court. The sport has gained immense popularity due to its dynamic nature, strategic gameplay, and the scenic beach settings in which it is often played. Discover some of the prettiest female beach volleyball players.

In beach volleyball, teams consist of only two players (doubles) rather than the six-player teams seen in indoor volleyball. Photo: @Olympics (modified by author)

Beach volleyball is a popular sport played and watched worldwide, and many female beach volleyball players have become famous and respected for their skills and achievements. The sport has been part of the Olympic Games since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, further contributing to its global appeal. So, who are the women's beach volleyball players?

20 best female beach volleyball players of all time

Determining the best players depends on various factors, including individual achievements, partnerships, playing style, and personal preferences. However, several female beach volleyball players have achieved remarkable success and are widely regarded as some of the best in the sport.

1. Kerri Walsh Jennings

Kerri Walsh Jennings during the women's final against Heather Hughes and Whitney Pavlik at the AVP Championships at Huntington Beach. Photo by Joe Scarnici

Kerri Walsh Jennings is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and one of history's most successful American beach volleyball players. She is best known for her longtime partnership with Misty May-Treanor. The duo formed one of beach volleyball's most successful and dominant pairs.

2. Misty May-Treanor

Misty May Treanor during a press conference before the NASCAR Cup Series Pala 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California. Photo by Michael Owens

Misty May-Treanor is a retired American beach volleyball player widely considered one of the greatest players in history. She officially retired from competitive beach volleyball after the 2012 London Olympics. As one of the top female beach volleyball players of the 90s, Misty is remembered for her incredible athletic abilities, leadership, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

3. Larissa França

Larissa Franca of Brazil during the AVP Crocs Tour World Challenge against USA at the Westgate City Center in Glendale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen

Larissa Franca is a retired Brazilian beach volleyball player best known for her long and successful partnership with Juliana Felisberta. The duo competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, winning the bronze medal. They also succeeded in the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, winning multiple medals, including gold in 2011 in Rome.

4. Talita Antunes

Talita Antunes at the final match against Agatha Bednarczuk and Barbara Seixas of Brazil at the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Rio Open at Copacabana Beach. Photo by Buda Mendes

Talita Antunes is a retired Brazilian beach volleyball player who competed in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, partnering with Larissa Franca. She also played a crucial role in the success of the Brazilian women's teams on the international stage.

5. April Ross

April Ross during the Women's Semi-final beach volleyball on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. Photo by Sean M. Haffey

April Ross is an accomplished American beach volleyball player who partnered with Jennifer Kessy to win a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics. Before focusing on beach volleyball, Ross had a standout career in indoor volleyball at the University of Southern California (USC), where she played outside hitter.

6. Juliana Felisberta

Juliana Silva of Brazil during the Women's Beach Volleyball bronze medal match between Brazil and China at Horse Guards Parade. Photo by Ben Radford

Juliana Felisberta is a retired Brazilian beach volleyball player with a long and successful partnership with Larissa Franca. The duo competed in the 2004 Athens Olympics, finishing with the bronze medal. They also participated in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, winning the bronze and 2012 London Olympics.

7. Xue Chen

China's Xue Chen at the women's beach volleyball against Simone Kuhn and Nadine Zumkher from Switzerland at The Centre Court Stadium in Horse Guards Parade in London. Photo by Daniel Garcia

Xue Chen is a retired Chinese beach volleyball player who represented China in beach volleyball at the Olympic Games. Her most notable achievement came in the 2012 London Olympics, where she won the bronze medal with her partner Zhang Xi. Their collaboration contributed to the growth and recognition of Chinese beach volleyball on the international stage.

8. Jennifer Kessy

Beach volleyball player Jen Kessy at the Team USA Media Summit in Dallas. Photo by Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc

Jennifer Kessy is a retired American beach volleyball player best known for her unmatched performance in the 2012 London Olympics. Kessy and her partner, April Ross, won the women's beach volleyball silver medal. Before transitioning to beach volleyball, Jennifer played at the University of Southern California (USC) and helped lead her team to an NCAA championship.

9. Marta Menegatti

Italy's Marta Menegatti during the women's beach volleyball qualifying match between Germany and Italy at the Beach Volley Arena in Rio de Janeiro. Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba

Marta Menegatti is an Italian beach volleyball player who formed a successful partnership with Viktoria Orsi Toth, and they represented Italy in various international beach volleyball competitions. Considered one of the most beautiful female beach volleyball players, Marta competed in the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, partnering with different teammates.

10. Laura Ludwig

Germany's Laura Ludwig at the women's beach volleyball semi-final match between Brazil and Germany at the Beach Volley Arena in Rio de Janeiro. Photo by Yasuyoshi Chiba

Laura Ludwig is a German beach volleyball player who achieved a historic victory at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. She partnered with Kira Walkenhorst, and they defeated Brazil in the final, marking Germany's first Olympic gold in women's beach volleyball. Her achievements, notably her Olympic gold medal in 2016, have solidified her as one of the top women's beach volleyball players.

11. Barbara Seixas

Barbara Seixas de Freitas of Brazil at a match against Team USA on day two of the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour Itapema, Brazil. Photo by Silvio Avila

Barbara Seixas is a Brazilian beach volleyball player who won the silver women's volleyball medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. She partnered with Ágatha Bednarczuk, and the Brazilian duo reached the final but ultimately finished as runners-up. Barbara is regarded as one of the hottest beach volleyball players.

12. Natalie Cook

Natalie Cook of the Australian Beach Volleyball team speaking to the media during a press conference at Olympic Park in London, England. Photo by Quinn Rooney

Natalie Cook is a retired Australian beach volleyball player best known for her historic achievement at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Cook and her partner Kerri Pottharst won the gold medal, which marked Australia's first-ever Olympic gold medal in beach volleyball. Her longevity in beach volleyball, spanning several Olympic Games, reflected her dedication to the sport and her ability to maintain a high level of performance over an extended period.

13. Nina Betschart

Nina Betschart of Team Switzerland at Shiokaze Park ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Sean M. Haffey

Nina Betschart is a Swiss beach volleyball player who formed a notable partnership with Tanja Huberli. Betschart has competed in the Swiss National Championships, showcasing her skills domestically. Earlier in her career, Nina represented Switzerland at the inaugural Youth Olympic Games in Singapore in 2010, participating in the beach volleyball competition.

14. Eduarda Santos Lisboa

Eduarda Santos Lisboa, #2 of Team Brazil, at the Women's Preliminary - Pool C on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo by Sean M. Haffey

Eduarda Santos Lisboa is a Brazilian beach volleyball player who gained early recognition by winning the gold medal at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China. Eduarda has also excelled in age-group competitions, winning the FIVB Beach Volleyball U21 World Championship.

15. Ana Patricia Silva Ramos

Ana Patricia Silva Ramos, #1 of Team Brazil, during the Women's Round of 16 beach volleyball on day nine of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo by Sean M. Haffey

Ana Patricia Silva Ramos is a Brazilian beach volleyball player who has formed a successful partnership with Rebecca Cavalcanti Barbosa Silva. Ana Patricia won the gold medal at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China. Often regarded as one of the tallest female beach volleyball players, Ana is a rising talent in women's beach volleyball, known for her athleticism and promising career.

16. Carolina Solberg Salgado

Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil at the FIVB Olsztyn Grand Slam qualification round in Olsztyn, Poland. Photo by Piotr Hawalej

Carolina Solberg Salgado is a Brazilian beach volleyball player who partnered with Brazilian beach volleyball player Maria Antonelli in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Salgado has also competed in domestic beach volleyball events in Brazil, contributing to the strong tradition of Brazilian beach volleyball.

17. Sara Hughes

Sara Hughes at the AVP New York City Open, Hudson River Park's Pier 25/26, New York, NY. Photo by Rich Graessle

Sara Hughes is an American beach volleyball player who partnered with Summer Ross. Sara played indoor volleyball for USC, earned multiple accolades for her contributions to the team and later transitioned to beach volleyball. She has also competed on the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour, representing the United States in international competitions.

18. Brandie Wilkerson

Brandie Wilkerson, #2 of Team Canada, celebrating against Team Argentina during the Women's Preliminary - Pool C beach volleyball at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo by Sean M. Haffey

Brandie Wilkerson is a Canadian beach volleyball player who partnered with Heather Bansley and represented Canada at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Wilkerson has received recognition for her skills and contributions to beach volleyball, and she is known for her athleticism and versatility on the court.

19. Tina Graudina

Tina Graudina, #1 of Team Latvia, celebrating after a play against Team United States during the Women's Preliminary - Pool D beach volleyball of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo by Matthias Hangst

Tina Graudina is a Latvian beach volleyball player who has partnered with fellow Latvian beach volleyball player Anastasija Kravčenoka in various international tournaments. The duo represented Latvia in beach volleyball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

20. Betsi Flint

Betsi Flint at the Women's Championship game of the AVP Seattle Open. Photo by Abbie Parr

Betsi Flint is an American beach volleyball player who formed a successful partnership with Emily Day, an American beach volleyball player. In addition to international competitions, Flint has had success in domestic beach volleyball events, contributing to the competitive landscape in the United States.

Above are the 20 greatest female beach volleyball players. Beach volleyball offers a platform for athletes to showcase their athleticism, agility, and teamwork on the sand, creating an entertaining and visually appealing experience for spectators. The sport continues to be a highlight in international competitions and major sporting events.

