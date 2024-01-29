20 greatest female beach volleyball players as of now
Female beach volleyball is a popular and exciting sport that features teams of two female players competing against each other on a sand court. The sport has gained immense popularity due to its dynamic nature, strategic gameplay, and the scenic beach settings in which it is often played. Discover some of the prettiest female beach volleyball players.
Beach volleyball is a popular sport played and watched worldwide, and many female beach volleyball players have become famous and respected for their skills and achievements. The sport has been part of the Olympic Games since the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, further contributing to its global appeal. So, who are the women's beach volleyball players?
20 best female beach volleyball players of all time
Determining the best players depends on various factors, including individual achievements, partnerships, playing style, and personal preferences. However, several female beach volleyball players have achieved remarkable success and are widely regarded as some of the best in the sport.
1. Kerri Walsh Jennings
Kerri Walsh Jennings is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and one of history's most successful American beach volleyball players. She is best known for her longtime partnership with Misty May-Treanor. The duo formed one of beach volleyball's most successful and dominant pairs.
2. Misty May-Treanor
Misty May-Treanor is a retired American beach volleyball player widely considered one of the greatest players in history. She officially retired from competitive beach volleyball after the 2012 London Olympics. As one of the top female beach volleyball players of the 90s, Misty is remembered for her incredible athletic abilities, leadership, teamwork, and sportsmanship.
3. Larissa França
Larissa Franca is a retired Brazilian beach volleyball player best known for her long and successful partnership with Juliana Felisberta. The duo competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, winning the bronze medal. They also succeeded in the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Championships, winning multiple medals, including gold in 2011 in Rome.
4. Talita Antunes
Talita Antunes is a retired Brazilian beach volleyball player who competed in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, partnering with Larissa Franca. She also played a crucial role in the success of the Brazilian women's teams on the international stage.
5. April Ross
April Ross is an accomplished American beach volleyball player who partnered with Jennifer Kessy to win a silver medal in the 2012 London Olympics. Before focusing on beach volleyball, Ross had a standout career in indoor volleyball at the University of Southern California (USC), where she played outside hitter.
6. Juliana Felisberta
Juliana Felisberta is a retired Brazilian beach volleyball player with a long and successful partnership with Larissa Franca. The duo competed in the 2004 Athens Olympics, finishing with the bronze medal. They also participated in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, winning the bronze and 2012 London Olympics.
7. Xue Chen
Xue Chen is a retired Chinese beach volleyball player who represented China in beach volleyball at the Olympic Games. Her most notable achievement came in the 2012 London Olympics, where she won the bronze medal with her partner Zhang Xi. Their collaboration contributed to the growth and recognition of Chinese beach volleyball on the international stage.
8. Jennifer Kessy
Jennifer Kessy is a retired American beach volleyball player best known for her unmatched performance in the 2012 London Olympics. Kessy and her partner, April Ross, won the women's beach volleyball silver medal. Before transitioning to beach volleyball, Jennifer played at the University of Southern California (USC) and helped lead her team to an NCAA championship.
9. Marta Menegatti
Marta Menegatti is an Italian beach volleyball player who formed a successful partnership with Viktoria Orsi Toth, and they represented Italy in various international beach volleyball competitions. Considered one of the most beautiful female beach volleyball players, Marta competed in the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, partnering with different teammates.
10. Laura Ludwig
Laura Ludwig is a German beach volleyball player who achieved a historic victory at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. She partnered with Kira Walkenhorst, and they defeated Brazil in the final, marking Germany's first Olympic gold in women's beach volleyball. Her achievements, notably her Olympic gold medal in 2016, have solidified her as one of the top women's beach volleyball players.
11. Barbara Seixas
Barbara Seixas is a Brazilian beach volleyball player who won the silver women's volleyball medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. She partnered with Ágatha Bednarczuk, and the Brazilian duo reached the final but ultimately finished as runners-up. Barbara is regarded as one of the hottest beach volleyball players.
12. Natalie Cook
Natalie Cook is a retired Australian beach volleyball player best known for her historic achievement at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Cook and her partner Kerri Pottharst won the gold medal, which marked Australia's first-ever Olympic gold medal in beach volleyball. Her longevity in beach volleyball, spanning several Olympic Games, reflected her dedication to the sport and her ability to maintain a high level of performance over an extended period.
13. Nina Betschart
Nina Betschart is a Swiss beach volleyball player who formed a notable partnership with Tanja Huberli. Betschart has competed in the Swiss National Championships, showcasing her skills domestically. Earlier in her career, Nina represented Switzerland at the inaugural Youth Olympic Games in Singapore in 2010, participating in the beach volleyball competition.
14. Eduarda Santos Lisboa
Eduarda Santos Lisboa is a Brazilian beach volleyball player who gained early recognition by winning the gold medal at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China. Eduarda has also excelled in age-group competitions, winning the FIVB Beach Volleyball U21 World Championship.
15. Ana Patricia Silva Ramos
Ana Patricia Silva Ramos is a Brazilian beach volleyball player who has formed a successful partnership with Rebecca Cavalcanti Barbosa Silva. Ana Patricia won the gold medal at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China. Often regarded as one of the tallest female beach volleyball players, Ana is a rising talent in women's beach volleyball, known for her athleticism and promising career.
16. Carolina Solberg Salgado
Carolina Solberg Salgado is a Brazilian beach volleyball player who partnered with Brazilian beach volleyball player Maria Antonelli in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. Salgado has also competed in domestic beach volleyball events in Brazil, contributing to the strong tradition of Brazilian beach volleyball.
17. Sara Hughes
Sara Hughes is an American beach volleyball player who partnered with Summer Ross. Sara played indoor volleyball for USC, earned multiple accolades for her contributions to the team and later transitioned to beach volleyball. She has also competed on the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour, representing the United States in international competitions.
18. Brandie Wilkerson
Brandie Wilkerson is a Canadian beach volleyball player who partnered with Heather Bansley and represented Canada at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Wilkerson has received recognition for her skills and contributions to beach volleyball, and she is known for her athleticism and versatility on the court.
19. Tina Graudina
Tina Graudina is a Latvian beach volleyball player who has partnered with fellow Latvian beach volleyball player Anastasija Kravčenoka in various international tournaments. The duo represented Latvia in beach volleyball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
20. Betsi Flint
Betsi Flint is an American beach volleyball player who formed a successful partnership with Emily Day, an American beach volleyball player. In addition to international competitions, Flint has had success in domestic beach volleyball events, contributing to the competitive landscape in the United States.
Above are the 20 greatest female beach volleyball players. Beach volleyball offers a platform for athletes to showcase their athleticism, agility, and teamwork on the sand, creating an entertaining and visually appealing experience for spectators. The sport continues to be a highlight in international competitions and major sporting events.
READ ALSO: Top 17 richest soccer players in South Africa 2024 and their net worth
Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the richest football players in South Africa who have experienced prosperous international and local football careers. Most are still active, while others have transitioned into coaching. Besides being wealthy, their legacies on the field will stay alive for generations.
Source: Briefly News