Durban beaches have been declared safe enough for people to swim in

The City's Parks and Recreation head assured citizens that 20 of the beaches are tested for e.coli twice a week

South Africans did not buy it and slammed the ocean's condition, calling it names

South Africans gave Durban beaches unflattering nicknames. Images: Photo by Rajesh Jantilal/AFP via Getty Images and Oliver Helbig

Source: Getty Images

Durban beach lovers will be glad to know that 20 beaches are now safe to swim in. This was after the City conducted water quality tests twice a week. Even so, some believe the reports don't accurately portray how safe the water is.

Durban beaches are safe to swim

eNCA reported that the beaches have been declared safe for swimming. Dr Siphiwe Ndlovu, Durban's Head of Parks and Recreation, Simphiwe Ndlovu revealed that visitors do not have to worry about any E.coli contaminations in the ocean water.

He added that when there are heavy rains, the beaches become dirty because of the streams coming into the ocean from the rivers. He said the heavy rains will always affect the water, refuting that the reports are misinterpreted and that the water is not dirty.

Nkosi pointed out that testing was previously done once a month but has been increased to twice monthly to ensure water safety for visitors coming into Durban. He remarked that the City was prepared to receive visitors and assured that the beaches and the waters were safe for people to swim in.

Mzansi don't believe Durban's government

South Africans on Facebook questioned the water's safety.

Cive Fisher said:

“But of course, they’ll declare it safe. Useless ANC. Get a squirrel to go for a dip.”

Shawn Allison added:

“Not sure why this is such an achievement. All beaches should be open.”

Arthur Michael Fly remarked:

“South Beach has a name change. It’s called Poo Beach. More floaters in December than the sardine run.”

Bulton Naidoo painted a different picture.

“I drove past almost every beach from Ballito to Margate. Sewer is running into the beaches and only getting worse.”

Eva Andrejevic suggested:

“This government needs to go to confession one by one. The lies are astronomical and at the public and voters’ expense too.”

