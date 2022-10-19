Master P's net worth (updated): Income, investments, businesses

Since Master P began his entertainment career, he has made significant sales in his albums. Little wonder, in 1998, Forbes Magazine ranked him the 10th among 40 American highest-paid entertainers with an income of $56.5 million. Besides singing, he is also known to be a prolific actor, filmmaker, record producer, business mogul, and basketball player. All these, summed up, keep fans wondering what Master P's net worth could be.

Master P's net worth emanates from being the record executive of No Limit Record, now known as No Limit Forever records, with major distributors from Prolific records, Universal Records, and Koch Records. He has also amassed financial prowess from his diverse businesses in clothing lines, fast food, gas stations, jewellery, car rims, and investment in real estate. The business tycoon is also a philanthropist and has won several awards.

Profile summary

Full name Percy Robert Miller Sr Stage name Master P Gender Male Date of birth 29th April 1970 Age 52 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Central City, New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' 3" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Body measurements in inches 45-15-38 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Josie Miller Father Percy Miller Siblings 4 Marital status Divorced Ex-wife Sonya C. Miller Children 9 School Booker T. Washington High School, Warren Easton High School University/College University of Houston, Merritt Junior College Profession Rapper, actor, author, businessman, record producer, filmmaker, basketball player, philanthropist Net worth $200 million Social media presence Instagram, Twitter

How much is Master P worth?

Percy Miller is worth millions as his earnings have significantly increased since the 90s. But then, what is Master P's net worth in 2022? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $200 million. How did he amass this wealth? Below is a rundown of Master P's business ventures.

Record business

The Ice Cream man invested his insurance settlement of $10,000 from his late grandfather into his record business, No Limit Records & Tapes. He has released platinum and multi-platinum albums with over 80 million sales worldwide.

His hit song Make Em Say Uhh in the album Ghetto D sold over 3.2 million copies in the US. Also, from 1992 to 1998, he sold more than $120 million in albums. Some of his top Billboard charting and best-selling albums are:

Mr Ice Cream Man

Ghetto D

MP Da Last Don

Get Away Clean

He signed a music contract with Priority Records in 1996, where No Limit Records would retain 100% ownership of albums. His company gets a $375,000 advance for each album produced and 75% of their wholesale price on every album sale.

When he signed a deal with superstar rapper Snoop Dogg, that became one of the richest deals Master P had. The first album Snoop Dogg released under the new contract, Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told, made it to the first spot on Billboard. Within two weeks, the album sold 800,000 units and was certified two times platinum. In 1998 alone, Master P's label sold more than 20 million albums.

Acting

As an actor, he has been featured in various movies and television shows. Master P has produced films worth millions of dollars. His first movie, I Got Hook Up, covered $3.5 million and made $10.4 million at the Box office. Notwithstanding, some of his epic movies and TV shows are:

Knock Knock Killer

I'm Bout It

Gone in 60 Seconds

Master P's Family Empire

Romeo

Growing Up Hip Hop

WCW Monday Nitro

Other businesses

Percy Miller engaged in other business ventures in the 90s. For instance, he owns businesses like:

No Limit Records

No Limit Clothing

No Limit Films

No Limit Sports Management

P.M. Properties / MP Realty

Big Poppa Burgers

Moneyatti

Rap Noodles

The Grammy Awards rapper is the founder of Global Mixed Gender Basketball (GMGB) and the New Orleans Gators Franchise. He is also the CEO of P. Miller Enterprise and Better Black Television. His real estate investment and property management company controls around 100 properties in the US.

Philanthropy

The serial entrepreneur founded the Team Hope Foundation. At its core value, it serves at-risk youth and senior citizens in communities all over the United States.

Who owns Master P masters?

It is not certain who owns his masters. However, Wack 100 claimed Master P lost his master 18 years ago and that he is broke and also compared him to Nick Cannon. Aside from this, Master P filed for bankruptcy in 2003 after several lawsuits, and his record label was shut down. He also had fewer sales of 75,000 copies of his recent albums.

But then, his son Romeo relaunched No Limit Records in 2011 and also announced a No Limit Reunion tour in April 2022, coupled with his present net worth showcasing he still has money.

What was Master P's highest net worth?

Master P's net worth in 2022 is his highest so far. His business empire and record label earned him this much. Consequently, his worth for the 2022 Forbes ranking places him as one of the top 10 richest rappers in the world.

Master P's net worth is evident in his diverse multimillion businesses and record label from the 90s. His dedication and innovative marketing skills have retained him as a top rapper and among the wealthiest.

