Sandile Zungu's net worth: how the AmaZulu boss spends his fortune

Sandile Zungu is a South African businessman and the Black Business Council (BBC) president in South Africa. As the owner of AmaZulu Football Club, based in Durban, Zungu is a hardworking and passionate entrepreneur and one of the wealthiest football club owners in South Africa. So, what is Sandile Zungu's net worth?

Sandile established his company, Zungu Investment Company (Zico), in 2002. Photo: @sandilezng (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As a successful entrepreneur, Sandile thrives on chasing new investments and is ever-progressing. He is also the executive chairman of Zungu Investments Company. But how did Sandile Zungu make his money?

Sandile Zungu's profile summary

Full name Sandile Zungu Gender Male Date of birth February 10, 1967 Age 56 years old (in 2024) Place of birth Umlazi, Durban Nationality South African Zodiac sign Aquarius Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Education Mechanical Engineering Alma mater University of Cape Town Marital status Married Spouse Nozipho Magubane Children Mfundo, Lwazi, Vuyo, Sinenjabulo Occupation Businessman, Entrepreneur Famous as AmaZulu boss Social media Instagram, (X) Twitter Net worth $13 million

How old is Sandile Zungu?

Sandile (age 56 years in 2024) was born on February 10, 1967, in Umlazi Township, Durban. He holds South African nationality and follows the Christian religion.

Sandile Zungu's education

According to his LinkedIn, Sandile attended Vukuzakhe High School, later attended Hilton College, and completed his post-matric in 1984. He later enrolled at the University of Cape Town and graduated in 1988 with a BSc (Mechanical Engineering). Sandile also obtained an MBA in Business administration at the University of Cape Town and graduated in 1995.

What is Sandile Zungu's net worth?

According to reports, the AmaZulu boss has an estimated net worth of $13 million. He derives his fortunes from his broad business portfolio, which ranges from sports, manufacturing, property, and education.

Sandile Zungu owns AmaZulu Football Club, which is based in Durban. Photo: @sandilezng (modified by author)

Source: Original

Sandile Zungu's companies

Besides AmaZulu Football Club, Sandile owns Zungu Wedding and Conference Center, a five-star wedding planning and events venue in KwaZulu Natal Midlands. The business mogul is also a shareholder in several companies, such as Rockwell Diamonds Inc., Sereti Resources Holding Pty Ltd, and Coza Mining.

Sandile Zungu's house

The AmaZulu FC boss lives in a magnificent mansion in Durban. However, the Durban mansion is one of the many luxurious houses he owns, as he is also believed to have built a modern mansion in Albert Town.

Sandile Zungu's cars

The AmaZulu owner drives some of the high-end cars in the market. His car collections include a Bently Continental GT, Mercedes Benz CLA, and BMW 760 li.

Sandile Zungu is the executive chairman of Zungu Investments Company. Photo: @sandilezng (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sandile Zungu's career

After graduating as a mechanical engineer, Zungu started working with reputable companies like Engen, National Sorghum Breweries, South African Breweries, and Richard Bay Minerals. However, it did not take him long in his career, and he was quickly drawn towards business and marketing.

In 2002, Sandile established his company, Zungu Investment Company (Zico), with interests in manufacturing, property, education, sports, gaming, and resources. He serves as the executive chairman of the company.

In September 2022, Sandile became the new Chancellor at Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT). He is also the Chairman of EOH Holdings.

The Black Business Council

Sandile is the President of The Black Business Council (BBC), a South African organization representing the interests of black-owned businesses in the country. The BBC aims to promote economic transformation and inclusive growth by advocating for policies and initiatives that support the development and success of black entrepreneurs and businesses.

Achievements

In 2000, Sandile represented South Africa at the 6th finals of the World Young Business Achievers, held in Florida. He won the Outstanding Business Strategy award. He is also a member of the World Economics Forum as a Young Global Leader.

Philanthropic work

Sandile is a philanthropist and has sponsored the education and healthcare of the less fortunate in South Africa. He also established a foundation in honour of his wife, who died after a long battle with cancer.

Sandile Zungu is a member of the World Economic Forum. Photo: @sandilezng (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Who is Sandile Zungu’s wife?

In June 2022, he married Nozipho Magubane. Their lavish wedding was held in KwaZulu-Natal Midlands. One notable person who attended is billionaire CAF boss Patrice Motsepe.

Sandile was previously married to businesswoman Zodwa Zungu for 25 years. Sadly, she died in 2016 after a long battle with cancer. They had four children: Lwazi, Mfundo, Sinenjabulo, and Vuyo.

Did Sandile Zungu gift his daughter a helicopter?

In August 2023, Sandile reportedly surprised his daughter, Sinenhabulo Zungu, with a new helicopter for her wedding with AmaZulu striker Bongi Ntuli. Sinenhabulo is the executive director and incumbent CEO of AmaZulu FC.

Above is everything we know about Sandile Zungu's net worth, career, personal life, and how he spends his fortunes. He is celebrated as a hardworking and passionate entrepreneur and one of the wealthiest football club owners in South Africa.

