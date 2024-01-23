What happened to Angela Kukowski, business manager of the Kardashians?

Angela Kukowski was an American businesswoman and manager deeply rooted in the entertainment industry. She gained notoriety for managing several celebrities, including Nicki Minaj and the Kardashians. Kukowski had everything going well in her career until her untimely death in 2021. So, what happened to the renowned business manager?

Various sources report that Kukowski’s death was a crime of passion after a fallout between her and her boyfriend. After her death, various high-profile figures came out to celebrate her life. Discover Angela’s personal facts before we delve into more intriguing details about her life.

Angela Kukowski’s profile summary and bio

Full name Angela Castro Kukowski Nickname Angie Gender Female Date of birth 3 December 1967 Date of death 22 December 2021 Age at death 54 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Toronto, Dalhousie University Hair colour Grey Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Dating Partner Jason Barker Children 5 Profession Businesswoman and manager Net worth $5 million Famous for Managing high-profile celebrities

How old was Angela Kukowski?

Angela Kukowski (aged 54 at the time of death) was born on 3 December 1967 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Her father was a talented drummer, while her mother played the piano.

Kukowski’s background gave her an edge in entertainment as she spent her early years learning to play musical instruments such as the guitar, jazz and saxophone. However, in her later years, Angie devoted her time to business and entrepreneurship.

Was Angela Kukowski married?

The astute business manager had been involved in several romantic relationships until her death. Her first relationship was with Ohi Oshimana, with whom she welcomed one of her sons, King Cairo. Kukowski further dated Younes Bendjima.

The ex-couple shares a daughter, Angel Avalon. There is no publicly known information about Castro’s other three kids.

The last person Angie dated before her death was Jason Barker. Nonetheless, not much is known about the duo’s relationship apart from Barker being younger than her.

Angela Kukowski’s death

What happened to Angela Kukowski? Angela was reported missing on 22 December 2021, and it was not until the next day that the police found her dead in her car trunk in Simi Valley.

The Ventura County Medical Examiners reported that she had sustained head injuries as a result of repeated hits with a bulky and sharp object. Kukowski’s boyfriend, Jason Barker, who was 49 years old, was the primary suspect in the murder.

He was arrested on 23 December 2021 by the Simi Valley Police Department and the Los Angeles Police Department. Jason was transferred to Van Nuys Jails in Los Angeles and was held on a $2 million bond.

The LAPD detectives believed that Barker killed the victim in their Sherman Oaks residence before he drove down to Simi Valley.

Angela Kukowski’s career

While still in high school, Angie made her career debut as a sales assistant at Universal Studios. She worked her way to the top until she became a financial and accounting manager to numerous famous singers.

In 1997, Kukowski established the Avenue Entertainment Group Inc. alongside her business partners, Warren Zevon and David Foster. Fast forward to 2021, Kanye West contracted her to be the manager of the Yeezy Brand.

She worked with the Kardashians and even appeared in seasons four and five of Kim Kardashian: Hollywood. Although Angela Kukowski’s pictures may not be in the mainstream media, she was one of those who worked behind the scenes to ensure the show was a success.

Angela has also worked with renowned artists such as Madonna, Selena Gomez, The Weekend, Offset, Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson.

How much was Angela Kukowski’s net worth?

According to reports, Kukowski had an alleged net worth of $5 million at her death. She had amassed this wealth through years of hard work rendering accounting and financial management solutions to high-profile clients in the Hollywood entertainment industry.

Angela Kukowski was a talented business manager who rose through the ranks to manage some of the wealthiest entertainers. Sadly, she was gruesomely murdered while still making waves in her career, with the suspect being her lover, Jason Barker.

