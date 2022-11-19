Master KG and Makhadzi gave their fans some romantic action during their sizzling performance

The couple performed a duet, and they couldn't keep their hands off each other and left fans at the concert swooning

South Africans said the powerful duo are giving the King and Queen of Limpopo vibes in a cute TikTok video

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Master KG and Makhadzi performed together at Kalahari. Image: @masterkgsa and @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

One fan of Master KG and Makhadzi posted a TikTok video of the celebrity couple getting all handsy and shy with each other during a performance at Kalahari.

The rare footage of Mzansi's 'IT" couple showing romantic affection sent had Mzansi people glued to their phone screens.

Netizens were surprised to see the gentler and softer side of Makhadzi because they are accustomed to her energetic performances. Master KG and Makhadzi were visibly taken with each other, blushing throughout the entire clip.

The lovebirds have managed to keep their relationship fairly private, and they mostly grab headlines for their individual accomplishments.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

People hearted the video posted by @lebzaakalivhu241 and commented that the musos are serving couple goals.

Makhadzi, with her uniqueness, was on stage barefooted, wearing a lovely red dress.

Watch the complete TikTok video below:

Briefly News compiled some comments from the video below:

@leratoleemore said:

"Beyonce and Jay-Z of South Africa."

@valentinekhoza711 stated:

"She’s beautiful."

@nompumelelo646 commented:

"Makhadzi is glowing.❤️"

@user3695411520364 wrote:

"King and Queen of Limpopo. Enjoy!"

@hluvukanie commented:

"They actually look good together, just noticed now!

@msmatumba posted:

"It won't matter in heaven. So beautiful."

@rosemarymbofana added:

"Beautiful couple, but I was expecting Makhadzi to do her moves here, and she's like changing."

@thandoe678 said:

"My favourite couple."

@nthabisenglebelo2 said:

"She’s really in love."

Makhadzi and Master KG are becoming Mzansi’s power couple: 4 Times the stars served couple goals

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi and Master KG are showing Mzansi celebrity couples how it's done. The pair have been lauded for staying away from drama, focusing on their careers, and blossoming romance.

We looked at some moments when Makhadzi and Master KG have served us absolute couple goals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News