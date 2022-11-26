SA has changed its tune from days ago about Sonia Mbele being a good mother for not defending her son Donell Mbele

Tweeps said the actress should not have checked her son into rehab for abusing his ex-girlfriend

People said Donell belonged in prison for the crime and is getting off easy because he's privileged

SA says Sonia Mbele should hand her son over to the police. Image: @thee_sonia

Source: Instagram

A few days ago, Sonia Mbele was praised by social media users for condemning her son for abusing his ex-girlfriend Reokeditswe Makete.

The actress released a statement saying Donell's behaviour was unacceptable and that he would answer for his crimes. Mzansi and other celebs were impressed with the star for not defending her son and showing other parents how to deal with their problematic children.

On Thursday, Sonia said that Donell was checked into rehab to deal with his issues. This didn't sit well with many people because they believed the punishment didn't fit the crime.

A tweet posted by @AdvoBarryRoux on Saturday sparked debate among netizens, and many commented that Sonia was indirectly shielding her son.

Other Mzansi people mentioned that it's the responsibility of Reokeditswe to report the abuse at the police station.

Read a few comments from the thread below:

@_Olking wrote:

"I'm sure the law would take its cause if the girl pressed charges. Even if he were to be handed to the police, the girl still needs to open a case. The focus should also be encouraging the girl to press charges."

@Lee43752139 said:

"Abusive people don't usually see that they are wrong. It's always women shouldn't or excuses. Donell wanting to leave the relationship because he sees he's violent makes me think there is something mentally wrong with him."

@rhadacletidev posted:

"You guys called her a good mom, and I knew she put out that statement for PR purposes. Parents will always protect their children. Even if it's murder, they will try to cover that up."

@thabang789 stated:

"I don’t condone his behaviour at all, and I think he needs jail for a couple of years. Then again, that lady is a mother, and like any mother, she’ll protect her baby even if she clearly knows he is wrong."

@MziwoxoloGungq3 asked:

"What do women do to their sons that makes them not respect other women? "

@nmzima19 asked:

"The girl didn't open a case. So it's Sonia who must open a case?

@Musa275 commented:

"But he has senses of what he has done. And he know it was wrong."

Sonia Mbele says her son Donell Mbele checked into rehab for brutally beating up girlfriend

In related stories, Briefly News reported that Sonia Mbele revealed in an interview with Drum magazine that her son Donell Mbele is already booked into rehab to deal with his violent nature.

Donell Mbele was outed by his ex-girlfriend Reokeditswe Makete for being an abuser who beat her up on several occasions.

Source: Briefly News