Reality TV star Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco recently shared some workout pictures and left her fans motivated to hit the gym

The former Real Housewives Of Durban star has had the most inspiring body transformations

LaConco's body became a huge topic of discussion after she shared a picture of her looking snatched

TV presenter LaConco is working hard for her summer body.

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star and businesswoman Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco is on her way to earning the fitness bunny title.

LaConco shares intense workout pictures

The former Real Housewives Of Durban star recently shared some workout pictures and left her fans motivated to hit the gym.

LaConco let fans in on her daily workout routines by sharing a couple of pictures. The reality TV star got her workout on, letting peeps know how she obtained and maintained her stunning figure.

She captioned the post:

"Discipline has been my freedom."

LaConco's banging body scrutinised

LaConco has had the most inspiring body transformations. Her body became a huge topic of discussion after she shared a picture of her looking snatched.

Many people assumed that she wore a corset, but she later addressed all the speculations.

LaConco said she no longer eats food for taste, but instead, she feeds her body all the nutritional foods.

"I have to say it is difficult and uncomfortable. I no longer eat for flavour, but I consume what my body needs. I’ve been on a nutrition guide, gym, skin care, colon hydrotherapy, vitamin supplements and lipo."

Another huge point to note is that women should sway away from assuming that they can achieve their body goals overnight.

She also admitted that liposuction was the last resort after having tried everything she could.

Mzansi reacts to LaConco's pictures

Although a fair number of people are proud of LaConco, many are questioning how exactly she achieved this.

Here are some of the mixed reactions:

@Khanyie0p

"Your body is bodying bbs."

@ManyalaThabang

"Tummy tuck then take pictures of yourself acting like you've been hitting the gym, then do a Instagram live selling sliming products."

@MbusoTshabalal8

"Well done mama, you look very good. The hard working is paying off."

@ImiCulate

"The results look really good sweeeerie, I love that for you."

@KeithSagi:

"I want this discipline in 2024 and stop being lazy to hit the gym"

