LaConco has shared a motivational post where she advised her followers to hit the gym

The former The Real Housewives of Durban star previously debunked rumours of a Brazillian but* lift

After a recent picture of her looking snatched went viral, many assumed she wore a corset, but she addressed that as well

LaConco has shared with her followers how she got her new body and how she maintains it.

To achieve her body, LaConco has undergone colon hydrotherapy and has taken vitamin supplements and aided it with liposuction but also sticks to a healthy diet. Image: @_laconco

LaConco motivates her fans

On her Instagram stories, LaConco shared a picture of her working the gym equipment.

She also shared a motivational message encouraging her followers to go to the gym.

In her message, she advised people to work on things that nobody can take away from them.

"Here to say work on the things no one will take away from you. Go to the gym, this is your motivation for the year."

How LaConco achieved her figure

To achieve her body, LaConco has undergone colon hydrotherapy and has also taken vitamin supplements, aided it with liposuction, and sticks to a healthy diet.

She opened up about no longer eating food for taste and feeding her body all the nutritional foods. LaConco said it was not easy for her.

"I have to say it is difficult and uncomfortable. I no longer eat for flavour, but I consume what my body needs. I’ve been on a nutrition guide, gym, skin care, colon hydrotherapy, vitamin supplements and lipo."

The businesswoman cautioned women into thinking that she achieved her body overnight. She said liposuction was her last resort after working on her body prior to it.

Mzansi gushes over LaConco's hourglass

LaConco's recent hourglass figure had netizens talking, as many claimed that they remembered she went to Turkey.

BBL or not, many admitted that she looks gorgeous.

Connie Ferguson shares her routine

In a previous report from Briefly News, a star who has achieved her summer body and maintained it for all these years is 52-year-old Connie Ferguson.

She shared with her followers what she underwent to achieve her look, saying she keeps healthy and also visited a wellness centre.

