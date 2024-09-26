A young child, Eva Tembo went missing in Kensington, Johannesburg, on Monday, 1 July 2024

A male employer of Eva’s mother, Carlos Rebelo, was last seen with Eva with sightings in Johannesburg and Cape Town in the last week

He was supposed to return Eva to her mother in contravention of a court order but never returned the girl

CAPE TOWN- A man from Johannesburg, Carlos Rebelo, is suspected of kidnapping a six-year-old child, Eva Tembo.

A 6-year-old girl, named Eva Tembu was kidnapped in JHB in July 2024. Image: Women for Change

Source: Facebook

Lester Kiewit from Good Morning Cape Town radio spoke to the father of Eva, Michael Tembo and then later to Susanna Kennedy.

Missing child's father account of the situation

Eva’s mum worked and lived in Carlos Rebelo’s house. Mr Rebelo would sometimes take Eva to school, but he didn’t always take her to school; he would sometimes take her to a park to play. Eva’s mum became aware of this and told Mr Rebelo she no longer wanted him to take her away from the house. A disagreement broke out between the two when Eva’s mum brought up this situation. Carlos Rebelo got angry, and a security guard intervened, and they ended up at a police station.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The police said Carlos must give Eva to her mother. But on 1 July, he took Eva from the Kensington house without permission. She has been missing ever since.

Eva has been spotted in Cape Town on two occasions.

“The police have said nothing. We are still waiting for them,” said Michael Tembo.

Kidnapper's biological daughter speaks out

Susanna Kennedy entered the programme and said she was Carlos Rebelo's biological daughter. She further divulged that Carlos would physically abuse her mom, and then she divorced him when Susan was two years old.

She said that he manipulated people physically and emotionally.

Susanna has been estranged from her father for many years.

If you have any information on Eva’s whereabouts, please contact 076 111 4575 Sgt Sithole (SAPS) or Missing Children South Africa at 072-647 7464.

Mzanzi responds to kidnapping

South Africans pray for the quick return of Eva but are concerned about the abuse that the child may have gone through.

Sa Majeste Yannick Kam:

"Until today? Eish May God protect the little one & bring her back safe to Her mother."

Scelimpilo Bee Mhlungu:

"Two full months that his had the child his done everything unspeakable to her by now oh my God! 💔"

Simamkele Masala:

"We see you and what you're doing. And it's despicable."

Perseverance Mutize:

"Why would someone leave a child to a man ,we are living in a cruel world 🌎 even ladies you can't just leave a child like that , let's hope she is safe wherever she is we pray for protection."

Gypsy Rose:

"There’s more to this story… Contravention of a Court Order? I wonder what transpired 😢 May the good Lord protect her and I pray for her safe return 🙏🏽🕯️"

Missing Limpopo Girl Found in KwaZulu-Natal

The 12-year-old girl who disappeared from Lekhureng village in Limpopo has been located in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. Limpopo police have confirmed that Tlou Koko is safe and being helped reunite with her parents.

Koko was reported missing on 2 June 2024, and two days later, she contacted her mother, claiming she was in America.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News