Western Cape-based Darren Kershaw, who doused his girlfriend with petrol in 2017, has been convicted of murder

The incident happened on Women's Day in 2017, bringing a horrific end to a tumultuous relationship between the two

She died three days after the horrid incident, and South Africans rejoiced that he was found guilty and is awaiting sentencing

CAPE TOWN — South Africans celebrated the guilty verdict handed down to a Cape Town man who killed his girlfriend after setting her alight.

Cape Town girlfriend killer guilty

TimesLIVE reported that Darren Kershaw committed the heinous crime of burning his girlfriend in 2017 on 9 August at their home. Yeshnee Kuni, his girlfriend, and Kershaw had a turbulent relationship. She had, however, moved back to his house in the days before she died.

The court heard that Kershaw poured bioethanol fuel on her while she was sitting on a couch. She screamed for help, and neighbours came to the rescue. She was admitted to the hospital and died three days later. He is awaiting sentencing after he was found guilty.

SA slams the law

Although South Africans on Facebook were happy that he was found guilty, some questioned why it took almost 10 years to convict him.

Fran Swan said:

"Seven years for a conviction! Just shows how slow the cogs of justice turn in this country. No wonder criminals and murderers roam so freely in our midst."

Victoria Molefe said:

"Goes to show how slow the justice system is."

Glen Siseko Motheo said:

"Her loved ones have healed already. 2017 is almost a decade now."

Senne Druza said:

"After 10 years and the worst part is that they had enough evidence. Our stupid law sucks."

PJ Kelly said:

"Sicko."

Man arrested for attacking girlfriend

In another article, Briefly News reported that a Free State man was arrested after he attacked his girlfriend with an axe.

The man returned home and found his wife in their bedroom with another man. He tried to stab her with a knife, and when she disarmed him, he fetched an axe and attacked her. She was rushed to hospital, and she opened a case against him after she was discharged.

