A man from Mpumalanga was sentenced to life imprisonment after brutally killing his ex-girlfriend

The man burned his ex-girlfriend to death when he doused her with petrol and killed her

South Africans celebrated the man's sentence and were glad that the woman with whom he had a child was avenged lawfully

MPUMALANGA– A 45-year-old man from KaBokweni in Mpumalanga was handed a life sentence for the premeditated murder of his ex-girlfriend, who is also his baby mama. The man killed her by burning her to death.

Man who burned ex-girlfriend sentenced

According to TimesLIVE, Ramouls Vernon Brown attacked his girlfriend and poured petrol over her before burning her. In the build-up to this gruesome event, the court heard that Brown stalked his ex-girlfriend after she dumped him and started to assault her despite a protection order against him.

The court also heard that he lay in wait for her, and when she came out of her house, he attacked her. He poured petrol over her, forced her to drink some of it and then set her alight. The victim's mother witnessed the gruesome murder. He was given a life sentence for the murder and five years for contravening the Domestic Violence Act.

South Africans weigh in on the crime

Netizens on Facebook discussed the crime and the man's sentence.

Judy King said:

"Sadly, it won't be the last. It seems as though people never learn. The girlfriend's life is over, and he is behind bars, hopefully for many years."

Emmanuel Nxumalo said:

"As long as we don't want to deal with the root causes of these killings, we will continue to read stories like this."

Bongani Mgubela said:

"Serves him right. I mean, why kill a woman when she's no longer interested when there are more women than men in SA?"

Ramatee Ranala said:

"A few years down the line, he will be eligible for parole."

Man sentenced to life for killing wife

In a similar article, Briefly Bews reported that a man from the Eastern Cape was convicted and sentenced to life for murdering his wife.

The man killed her, hid her body and reported her as missing. The police investigated the missing and her body was discovered in his house.

Neithzrens slammed the man for the extensive record of abuse he subjected his wife to before ending her life.

