A law enforcement officer was handed a life sentence for murdering his girlfriend in a tragic 2021 incident

The accused, Atlholang William Mosiane, was convicted after an argument led to a fatal shooting at the victim's home

The National Prosecuting Authority emphasised his duty to uphold the law, leading to a maximum life imprisonment

NORTH WEST - A North West law enforcement officer has been handed a hefty sentence at the Tlhabane Regional Court for murdering his 27-year-old girlfriend.

A former law enforcement officer has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend. Images: Stock

Atlholang William Mosiane (34) was sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend at her home in Lefaragatlha near Tlhabane in 2021.

Accused sentenced to life imprisonment

North West Regional National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Spokesperson Henry Mamothame said in a statement that, the state prosecutor, Mercia Magano called for the court to hand down a maximum sentence as the accused was a law enforcement officer who had a duty to uphold the law. He said:

"Magistrate Segakweng Moeng agreed with the state and remarked on the character displayed by the accused of being regretful but not remorseful. A life sentence was subsequently imposed for pre-meditated murder."

The fateful night of the murder

Mamothame said, Mosiane's conviction emerged from an incident that took place on 25 March 2021, where Mosiane went to his girlfriend's house after they had agreed to meet at 19h00. The deceased was not at her house, Mosiane proceeded to go look for her at her friend's house to no avail.

"He then went back to her home and found her in her shack. He demanded to check her phone to which she complied, while also telling him not to interrogate her about the content in the phone. An argument ensued and she subsequently took her phone and called her father. Upon answering the call, the father heard a gunshot and quickly rushed to the shack accompanied by the deceased’ younger sister."

He said, when they arrived, he had already fired five shots, killing the victim instantly. The accused took their 10-year-old son and left the scene.

"He later handed himself over to the police and the court granted him bail. During court proceedings, he tendered a guilty plea which the state rejected, as it was an attempt to avoid a longer jail term," said Mamothame.

