While some join the police force for the wrong reasons, there are men and women like Dr John Motsamai Modise who dream of making South Africa safer.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

SAPS officer Dr John Motsamai Modise showing off his impressive achievements that he feels have not been recognised. Image: Supplied by Dr John Motsamai Modise

Source: UGC

The South African Police Service is losing its credibility by the day as citizens fear for their safety and would instead contact a family member, friend, or even a stranger, in a time of need than their local law enforcement.

Briefly News had the pleasure of speaking to Dr Modise, a man who has dedicated 28 years to the police force, of which he has spent 16 of those years in the same position with no explanation as to why he has not been put forward for promotion.

Change is needed in the SAPS and he believes it is possible by empowering officers through education. Dr Modise quoted the words of the great Nelson Mandela:

"Education is the most potent weapon which you can use to change the world.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"An educated officer makes for a better officer": Dr Modise preaches the importance of education in the SAPS

Dr Modise dedicated his life to serving people but is concerned about the state of the SAPS and the country as a whole. He does not feel education is supported or valued in the force and believes that this is one of the issues crippling the credibility and reliability of the SAPS.

“An educated officer, in my opinion, is a better officer because he or she is more likely to be aware of current events in our field and to fully get the intricacies and problems of the community. Because they are able to use techniques that contribute to the development of a sincere relationship between the community and the police department, educated officers are better equipped to develop relationships with members of the community.

“Officers who have received formal education are good problem solvers, thinkers and communicators. Officers today need to be knowledgeable about the developments in their field and open to working with many diverse groups to try and reach a common understanding. For instance, we occasionally welcome people to our workshops and community gatherings who are critical of law enforcement.”

The Higher Education Department reported in 2021 that a mere six percent of SA citizens have university degrees. In 2022 SAPS reported that its total staff complement stood at just 182 126 in a population of 59.39 million people. These statistics show the lack of education in the country as a whole and the lack of law enforcement.

The struggle of studying while being part of the police force

While education is not greatly supported in the SAPS, Dr Modise said he had to take out student loans to fund his studies. Being a police officer is not an easy job and requires dedication, making completing research much harder. However, Dr Modise feels that working while studying is invaluable, so he did his best to manage his time and mental health.

“I've managed to beat loneliness by spending enough time with friends and family. Burnout: I was taking part in various leisurely pursuits, like taking a bath, getting a massage, or going for a walk outside, as well as playing sports. My life has benefited from working while I was a student in many ways. Important soft and hard skills, real-world experience and theoretical comprehension, critical time management skills and a sense of independence have all been gained by me.”

Dr Modise holds a Doctor of Education in Education Management (UNISA - University of South Africa) and a Doctor of Philosophy in Public Administration (Nelson Mandela University). He is also two times published author with an impressive collection of academic journal publications. Despite his academic achievements and service, he still sits in the same seat he has been sitting in for the past 16 years.

Why Dr Modise believes education needs to be taken more seriously in the SAPS

Dr Modise believes that education is the key to a better future. He feels that if officers were more educated, they could make better-educated decisions that would lead to a better law enforcement system.

“An informed police officer is less likely to use force. Studies reveal that generally, informed cops receive fewer complaints from the public. Additionally, they are less likely to use force and terminated for misconduct.

“Officers who have received formal education are good problem solvers, thinkers and communicators. Officers today need to be knowledgeable about the developments in their field and open to working with many diverse groups to try and reach a common understanding.”

Knowing the impact that education has had on him as a police officer and the complex research and statistics that prove that educated cops are better cops, Dr Modise is fighting for the value of education to be seen in law enforcement.

“The South African Police Service is not doing enough to promote education because they fail to recognise that today's junior officers are tomorrow's generals and that their education is equivalent to building the groundwork for generalship. In the long run, poor junior officer training may very possibly result in poor generalship.”

Hopes for the future of SAPS and himself

Being as passionate about keeping SA safe and making law enforcement the best it can be, Dr Modise plans to be a part of the SAPS until he retires. He is praying for a long-awaited promotion that will allow him to help others achieve greatness and better the SAPS.

“I intend to work for the police until I retire and I'll jump at any opportunity that presents itself.”

Dr Modise's dream, since a small boy growing up in Northern Cape's outskirts known as Ritchie, is to make Mzansi a better place. He believes this can be done through law enforcement education and refuses to give up until his voice is heard!

Limpopo policeman graduates with BA Police Science from UNISA: SAPS and Mzansi shower Captain with praise

In related news, Briefly News reported that Captain Masekela Rufus Magoro, from the South African Police Service (SAPS) Provincial Corporate Communication in Limpopo, is officially a university graduate.

Graduating with a university degree is a considerable achievement. It takes a lot of dedication to work the job of a police officer while studying – definitely an accomplishment worth celebrating.

SAPS took to its official Facebook page to celebrate the Captain's achievement. Sharing pictures from his graduation, the force thanked him for his dedication.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News