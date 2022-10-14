One SAPS officer recently graduated with a BA Police Science from UNISA and was celebrated by many

Captain Masekela Rufus Magoro has made the SAPS and Mzansi extremely proud with his notable achievement

Congratulating the Captain, many highlighted how this type of news is what is going to motivate the youth

Captain Masekela Rufus Magoro, from the South African Police Service (SAPS) Provincial Corporate Communication in Limpopo, is officially a university graduate.

Graduating with a university degree is a huge achievement. It takes a lot of dedication to work the job of a police officer while studying – definitely an achievement worth celebrating.

SAPS took to its official Facebook page to celebrate the Captain’s achievement. Sharing pictures from his graduation, the force thanked him for his dedication.

“Congratulations to Captain Masekela Rufus Magoro, attached to Provincial Corporate Communication in Limpopo, for obtaining a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Police Science from the University of South Africa.”

The people of Mzansi congratulate the Captain on his graduation

Seeing a SAPS officer graduate from university is definitely something Mzansi peeps want to see more of. It is inspiring and just what the youth need to make positive steps.

Take a look at some of the supportive comments:

Enoch Zantsi said:

“Congratulations to the officer. Please encourage police officers to continue learning and investing in their careers, plus recognise and reward those who do by opening up greater opportunities for them. These guys are the kind of police leadership that will lead to improved policing in the country.”

Itumeleng Mduduzi Maake said:

“Yoh he's now a captain? Time flies. I remember one time when he was still a constable when they came to conduct school safety awareness campaign, I think it was in 2009, a very clean and humble constable he was. Congratulations ”

Qhawe Khubisa said:

“Congratulations Captain, serve the organization and nation with your wealth of knowledge. ”

Lazman Manyama said:

“Congratulations are in order Captain, the future is bright.”

Khulu Mokwana said:

“So proud of him... Congratulations to the officer.”

