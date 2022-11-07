The bail application of a KwaZulu-Natal police officer who is accused of killing his two girlfriends has been postponed

The lawyer representing Const Mlungisi Blessing Sikhakane asked the magistrate to recuse herself in fear of not receiving a fair prosecution

Speaking to journalists outside the courthouse, the fathers of both victims said they have lost faith in the justice system

DURBAN - The lawyer representing the KwaZulu-Natal police officer accused of killing his two lovers asked the magistrate to recuse herself on Monday, 7 November. Const Mlungisi Blessing Sikhakane’s bail application was postponed.

The 27-year-old appeared in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court and is facing two counts of murder after allegedly shooting 18-year-old Njabulenhle Majozi and 24-year-old Sthembile Ngobese in the KwaNyuswa area last month.

According to SowetanLIVE, the bodies of both women were found at the officer’s rented home. Both women were in a relationship with Sikhakane.

The officer’s lawyer Manoj Haripersad asked magistrate Gwendolyn Robinson to recuse herself. He claimed his client would not receive a fair prosecution since one of the victim’s fathers works in another courtroom.

Speaking to journalists outside the court, Majozi’s father, Sandile Msomi, told IOL that if Sikhakane did kill his daughter, he would have “totally” lost confidence in the justice system. Sithembile’s father, Isaac Ngobese, told the publication that he hopes justice will be served but has little faith in the law.

The case has been adjourned to Tuesday, 15 November, for Sikhakane’s bail application.

