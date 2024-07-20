Two rodents put on a show and did not care about the people who were passing by them

The rats were fighting each other on the pavement during the day while people were out and about

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

Two rodents engaged in a hilarious brawl. Images: @Pooja Prajapat, @The Good Brigade

Source: Getty Images

A video of two mice hilariously fighting has gone viral, leaving the internet in stitches.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @zimsa_1, the two rats are on the pavement next to rubbish bins, they are hilariously fighting each other. It is not clear where the recording was taken nor what the two were fighting about.

The incident happened during the daytime. The rats did not care about people on the streets, they were doing their own thing and fighting each other.

Two rodents hilariously fight

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers were entertained by the rats

The video garnered over one million views, with many online users laughing and surprised that rats also get into brawls.

@nwa sevha commented:

"South Africa is the country that stress God xem ."

@️ARA️ILE_Wabz said:

"This what they doing when they’re on the ceiling."

@Ms_Pule shared:

"National Geographic must hire this person ."

@novisto wrote:

"Hay I'm not leaving my country shame ."

@Tshepo expressed:

"Our country is creative ."

@Sihle loved:

"Oh, I love my country ."

@He's a Preacher commented:

"South Africa is full of wonders almost every day."

@user5522548893995 said:

"Julius and Floyd fighting over who is going to take the blame for VBS money ."

@Ripinga laughed:

"Me and my sister when we were young ."

@LeeN was entertained:

"I can't stop watching this."

SAPS members hilariously kick rats

In another story, Briefly News reported about scared-looking cops kicking at rats like soccer balls.

An X user, @The_A_Wagon, posted the clip showing the police frantically kicking at the vermin. The 46-second material sees a group of about four policemen in uniform with guns in their holsters, including the person filming, going after the rats in one section of what appears to be the police station. The men, appearing more afraid than bent on killing the creeps, shove and shakily boot the rodents.

